Union Minister Giriraj Singh welcomed the excise duty cut on fuel, crediting PM Modi's dedication. He criticised Rahul Gandhi's silence on the fuel price hike in Himachal Pradesh and accused non-NDA governments of not supporting the people.

Giriraj Singh Hails Centre's Move, Slams Opposition

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday welcomed the reduction in the additional excise duties on petrol and diesel, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated towards the nation.

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Speaking to ANI, he criticised the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his silence on the price hike on petrol and diesel in Himachal Pradesh by the State government. "The government is sensitive, PM Modi is dedicated to the nation. On the other hand, in Himachal Pradesh, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased; Rahul Gandhi is silent on this, which is very unfortunate. The non-NDA governments are not standing with the people of the nation during these tough times," he said.

Warns Against Misinformation

Speaking on the rumours regarding the shortage of oil and gas, in a veiled attack at the opposition, he added that no one who thinks of the benefit of the nation will spread such misinformation among the public. "The way 'tukde-tukde' gang members are spreading rumours, no one in support of the nation can do such things. It is Narendra Modi's management that he has declared a reduction in petrol and diesel. No one who thinks of the benefit of the nation can spread such rumours, and strict action should be taken against such individuals."

Details of Excise Duty Reduction

Meanwhile, the government on Friday slashed excise duties for petrol and diesel, bringing them down to Rs 3 per litre of petrol and zero for a litre of diesel. Windfall tax on export of diesel has been set at 21.5 rupees/litre.

The reduction comes amid a global energy crisis due to the US-Israel war on Iran and the consequent Tehran-imposed blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's crude oil and gas supply, between 20 and 25 million barrels per day, is shipped. Before the conflict, India bought 12 to 15 per cent of that oil. This move brings relief to oil marketing companies who were losing money on the marketing side because the cost of crude oil was shooting up. Retail prices of Petrol and Diesel remain unchanged as of now.