Mayawati Demands Ban on 'Ghooskhor Pandat' Series

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday demanded an immediate ban on the upcoming Netflix web series titled 'Ghooskhor Pandat', saying it portrays the Brahmin community in a derogatory manner. She said such depictions are insulting and should not be allowed, while also supporting the FIR registered by the Lucknow Police in the matter.

In a post on X, Mayawati wrote, "It is a matter of great sorrow and concern that, not only in U.P. alone in recent times, but now even in films, 'Pandit' is being portrayed as a bribe-taker and so on, leading to the insult and disrespect of them across the entire country, which has currently spread intense anger throughout the entire Brahmin community; our party also strongly condemns this." यह बड़े दुख व चिन्ता की बात है कि पिछले कुछ समय से अकेले यू.पी. में ही नहीं बल्कि अब तो फिल्मों में भी ’पंडत’ को घूसखोर आदि बताकर पूरे देश में जो इनका अपमान व अनादर किया जा रहा है तथा जिससे समूचे ब्राह्मण समाज में इस समय ज़बरदस्त रोष व्याप्त है, इसकी हमारी पार्टी भी कड़े शब्दों… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 6, 2026

"The Central Government should immediately impose a ban on such a caste-indicating film (web series) 'Ghooskhor Pandat'; this is the demand of the BSP. At the same time, registering an FIR by the Lucknow Police in this regard is an appropriate step," the post read.

Lucknow Police File FIR Against Filmmaker

Today, an FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and his team. According to police officials, the action followed complaints alleging that the title and content of 'Ghooskhor Pandat' hurt religious and caste sentiments and could disturb public harmony.

The FIR was registered after the Station House Officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, Inspector Vikram Singh, took cognizance of the complaints. Police said there has been widespread anger and resentment among members of the Brahmin community and various social organisations, with some groups warning of aggressive protests.

Authorities cited concerns about law and order and said a zero-tolerance policy would be enforced against any attempt to harm community sentiments or disrupt public peace. Further legal proceedings and investigation are currently underway.

Petition Filed in Delhi High Court

Parallel legal action is also unfolding in the national capital with a writ petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of 'Ghooskhor Pandat.'

Filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, the petition alleges that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive. The plea argues that associating the term 'Pandat' with corruption undermines the dignity of the Brahmin community and violates fundamental rights, while acknowledging that freedom of speech is subject to reasonable restrictions. (ANI)