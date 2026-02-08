Three minor sisters in Ghaziabad died by suicide, reportedly after their father confiscated their phones. An investigation has uncovered a complex family life, including financial struggles and the father having three wives who are sisters.

The investigation into the tragic suicide of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh has taken a more complex and troubling turn, revealing a tangled web of family instability, emotional distress, and past trauma that could have influenced the fatal events. The three girls — Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) — died after jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building in Bharat City Society on the early morning of February 4, 2026.

Initial police findings suggest the sisters were deeply distressed after their father confiscated their mobile phones due to an alleged obsession with Korean culture and online gaming, including Korean dramas and games. Officers believe the girls’ emotional dependence on their phones and restricted access heightened tensions at home in the days before the incident. A handwritten suicide note and diary recovered from the scene, now sent for forensic analysis, reportedly reflects their emotional distress and attachment to this content.

As authorities dive deeper into the case, they have also uncovered long-buried family history that has further complicated understanding of the tragedy. Police records indicate that the girls’ father, Chetan Kumar, had a live-in partner in 2015 who died after falling from a roof in Sahibabad, a case at the time treated as a suicide. While investigators have not established a direct link between the two incidents, the recurrence of traumatic circumstances has drawn fresh scrutiny amid the ongoing probe.

The family’s internal dynamics appear unconventional and strained. Kumar is reported to have three wives — Sujata, Heena and Tina — who are biological sisters — and four children, adding layers of complexity to household relationships. Police say that all three sisters were reportedly closer to their father than their mothers, which may explain why the suicide note addressed him directly.

Beyond familial structure, investigators are exploring other stress factors, including financial struggles and school dropout. Reports suggest the family faced economic pressure after the pandemic, which may have contributed to social isolation and emotional instability within the household.

Despite several emerging angles, authorities have so far found no evidence of external foul play and continue to treat the incident as a suicide while thoroughly examining all elements, including family environment, digital influence, and psychological triggers.

The case has sparked concern among child welfare advocates and the public, highlighting the challenges of addressing youth mental health, family dynamics, and the impact of digital culture on vulnerable minors.

(With agency inputs)