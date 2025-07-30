A Reddit post featuring a Gen Z intern's unconventional leave email sparked a debate online. The email, which cited feeling overwhelmed and needing a break, drew mixed reactions, with some praising its honesty and others criticizing its tone.

A Reddit user working at an AI startup shared an unusual leave email from their Gen Z intern, and the internet couldn’t help but react. The caption said, "Corporate world is not ready for Gen Z!" and the photo was posted to the 'r/IndianWorkplace' subreddit. A snapshot of an email that evoked both admiration and surprise was what came next.

The email, sent by an intern and titled ‘Going on a trip’, read: "Hi, feeling a bit overwhelmed with all the work, and my energy feels a little off, so not getting that vibe right now. I'll be out from 28th July to 30th July (please don't miss me). Here's my train PNR XXX, and attaching the booking slip for reference. Will talk soon, bye."

According to the Reddit user, they were overseeing a small group of three Gen Z interns and were caught aback by the message's tone and content. "I got an email from one of the interns asking for leave (not actually asking), and aisa mail 20 saal ki career mein main kabhi nahi dekha," they said, adding that, while it was unusual, they appreciated the intern's candour and transparency.

Netizens React to Viral Post

The post left the internet divided. Several people considered the email bold, while others supported its tone.

"Gen Z can write such an email since they grew up in a comfortable economic environment. They have not experienced the same difficulties that we millennials endured. They've also seen their parents deal with India's corporate culture," a user stated.

Another user said, “Honestly, this is iconic. We should all follow Gen Z's lead, especially my spouse, who hasn't taken a day off in two months.”

Several users questioned the appropriateness of such casual communication. One user commented, "This is not how you email seniors or colleagues." Another Gen Z commenter said, “Even I'm shocked. I would never send such a message.”

Some online users felt that the email in some way highlighted the rising need to normalise mental health and open communication at work, even though opinions on whether it was refreshingly honest or downright unprofessional were still divided.