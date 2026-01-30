Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot lauded the SC's menstrual health verdict, linking it to his govt's 'Udaan Yojana'. He urged the Centre for a nationwide scheme as the court mandates free sanitary pads in all schools for girls.

Gehlot Hails 'Victory for Vision'

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's landmark ruling declaring menstrual health a fundamental right, saying the verdict reflects the vision of initiatives taken by the previous Congress government in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking to social media platform X, Gehlot said, "I welcome the Honourable Supreme Court's declaration of menstrual health as a 'fundamental right' and its order for the distribution of free sanitary pads in schools. We are proud that our previous Congress government, prioritising the health and dignity of the daughters of the state, had launched the 'Udaan Yojana' (I Am Shakti Udaan Scheme)."

He further said, "Under this scheme, Rajasthan became the first state in the country to take the historic step of providing free sanitary napkins to every eligible woman and girl student. Today's decision by the court is a victory for that very thought and vision of ours."

Calling the verdict a step towards women's empowerment, Gehlot added, "This ruling will prove to be a milestone in the direction of women's empowerment. I hope that the Central Government will also implement a scheme on the lines of Rajasthan to provide sanitary napkins not just to girls but to all women across the entire country."

Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court has held that the right to menstrual health and hygiene forms part of the Right to Life under Article 21 and the Right to Free and Compulsory Education under Article 21A of the Constitution.

The apex court directed that all schools across India, whether private or government, in urban and rural areas, must provide free biodegradable sanitary napkins of the highest safety and hygiene standards to girls.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan also noted that authorities must ensure the establishment of menstrual hygiene management facilities in schools.

The court said directions regarding the disposal of sanitary waste have been issued in its detailed judgment, which is yet to be uploaded on the website.

Justice Pardiwala observed, "Before parting with the issue, we want to say that this pronouncement is not just for stakeholders of the legal system. It is also meant for classrooms where girls hesitate to ask for help. It is for teachers who want to help but are unable to due to resource constraints...Progress is measured by how we protect the vulnerable." (ANI)