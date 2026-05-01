Gautam Adani and his wife Priti visited Kedarnath Dham to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. On Labour Day, the Adani Group chairman also launched a new initiative, 'Apni Baat, Apno Ke Saath', to connect with the company's employees.

Adani Marks 40th Anniversary at Kedarnath Dham

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Friday, along with his wife Priti offered prayers at the Kedarnath Dham temple, on occasion of couple's 40th wedding anniversary. In a post on 'X', the Adani Group chairman described his wife as not just "support of his life" but a "calm strength in every challenge." He stated that the couple prayed to god for country's continuous progress, prosperity, and strength.

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"Today's day is special for me; on one hand, it is World Labour Day, and on the other, it is the 40th anniversary of my marriage. I began this sacred occasion with darshan and blessings of Lord Mahadev at Kedarnath Dham alongside my life companion Preeti. In this journey of four decades, Preeti's companionship has been not just the support of my life, but a calm strength in every challenge and a humble foundation in every success; for this, I am deeply grateful to her from the bottom of my heart. We prayed to Mahadev that He may bestow upon our country continuous progress, prosperity, and strength, and inspire us all to contribute our very best to nation-building.

New Initiative for Adani Employees

Adani also announced that on the occasion of International Labour Day, he will launch a new initiative named "Apni Baat, Apno Ke Saath", which will connect four lakh employees of Adani group. The Adani Group chairman said that he would share his thoughts, experiences and learnings through the initiative.

"Today, on the occasion of World Labour Day, I am launching a new initiative, 'Apni Baat, Apno Ke Saath', to connect with over 4 lakh colleagues in the Adani family. For me, this is not merely a formal dialogue, but an effort to connect with everyone in the Adani family from the heart," the 'X' post from Gautam Adani said.

Through this initiative, I will share my thoughts, experiences, and learnings from time to time, and with equal humility, strive to learn as well. I firmly believe that when millions of members of the Adani family unite as mutual supporters in the resolve for nation-building, we will not only build projects, but also make a humble contribution towards realising the dream of a developed India. Your faith and companionship are my greatest strength," he added. (ANI)