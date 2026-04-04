Gaurav Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi campaigned in Sarupathar, attacking CM Sarma. Gaurav Gogoi alleged the CM has links to Zubeen Garg's killers and runs syndicates, promising justice and action against communal remarks if the alliance wins.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi visited Sarupathar on Friday to campaign for opposition alliance candidate Jiban Chutia in the Sarupathar constituency. Addressing a large election rally attended by nearly five thousand people at Nolonipathar Church playground, both leaders sharply criticised the sitting MLA Biswajit Phukan and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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Allegations Over Zubeen Garg's Death

Addressing the gathering, Gaurav Gogoi alleged, "The BJP harbours no respect for Zubeen Garg and stands opposed to his ideals." He further claimed that even after his death, the BJP continued to disrespect Zubeen Garg. Launching a strong attack on the government for failing to deliver justice, Gogoi alleged, " Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has close links with those responsible for Zubeen Garg's killing, which led to negligence in the investigation." He assured that an alliance government would deliver justice within 100 days of coming to power and also called for an investigation into the relationship between CM Sarma and Shyam Kanu Mahanta.

Accusations of Widespread Syndicates

According to the party release, Gogoi accused the present government of running syndicates, alleging that those in power are linked with syndicate mafias. He stated that syndicates involving cattle, coal, sand, and stone are being operated under the current regime. He questioned whether such individuals could genuinely care about public welfare, employment, healthcare, and land rights.

Pledge to Uphold Communal Harmony

He further stated that strict action would be taken against anyone making communal remarks against any religion. He asserted that Assam has always been a land of harmony inspired by the ideals of Sankar-Azan, and emphasised that while everyone has the right to speak for their community, insulting others is not part of Assamese culture. He promised the introduction of strict laws to maintain peace and harmony, drawing inspiration from the governance style of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

CM's Remarks and Dignity of Office Questioned

Reacting strongly to alleged derogatory remarks made by the Chief Minister against Gen-Z candidate Kunkhi Choudhury and her family, Gogoi said that such comments exposed the Chief Minister's character. He accused CM Sarma of lowering the dignity of his office through inappropriate public remarks and stated that the Assamese society must restore the dignity of the Chief Minister's position. He also remarked that Sarma is not a true follower of Sanatan values.

AJP President's Address

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi urged the people to oust leaders who divide society and act as subordinates to the Chief Minister. He reiterated the resolve to defeat the BJP through united opposition efforts.

Critique on Governance and Price Rise

He also criticised the Chief Minister on issues such as the Assam-Nagaland border dispute, the Apex Bank scam, post-eviction conditions, and land pattas. Referring to rising prices, he remarked that while the government gives with a spoon, it takes away with a bulldozer.

Assurance on Government Schemes

He emphasised that government schemes are funded by public money and beneficiaries are not subservient to any political party. He assured that under an alliance government, no woman would be harassed in the name of schemes, and benefits would be distributed equally to all. (ANI)