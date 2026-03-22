Gaurav Gogoi frames the Assam election as a fight between the Congress of Tarun Gogoi's ideals and a BJP-labeled Congress led by Himanta Biswa Sarma. He claims former Congress leaders with tainted pasts are now in the BJP for personal gain.

A Tale of Two Congresses

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Friday characterized the upcoming state elections as a showdown between "between the Congress led by Tarun Gogoi and the Congress led by Himanta Biswa Sarma", alleging that the current BJP government is merely a faction of the former grand old party led by Chief Minister Sarma.

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While interacting with the media during his campaign in Majuli in support of Indian National Congress candidate Indranil Pegu, he said, "What stands before us is a Congress led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, merely carrying the BJP tag. The leaders who did wrong during Tarun Gogoi's tenure are now in the BJP. This election will be a fight between the Congress led by Tarun Gogoi and the Congress led by Himanta Biswa Sarma."

The APCC President further claimed, "There is no BJP in Assam now. What exists is a Congress under Himanta Biswa Sarma with a BJP label. Under his leadership, some former Congress leaders have gathered at Vajpayee Bhawan, striving hard to contest elections for their own and their families' interests. On the other hand, we represent a Congress inspired by the ideals of Tarun Gogoi."

He added that the people of Assam will decide whether they want the Congress led by Himanta Biswa Sarma or the Congress based on Tarun Gogoi's ideals. "During the Congress government in Assam, certain leaders and ministers whose actions tarnished the image of Tarun Gogoi's government are now assembled at Vajpayee Bhawan seeking positions as ministers and MLAs. We stand with a Congress that moves forward with Tarun Gogoi's ideals, where people are witnessing freshness and new faces," Gogoi said.

Congress Focuses on 'New Faces' and Alliances

Gogoi reiterated that this election is not a fight involving the BJP as a party, but rather a contest between the "old Congress" led by Himanta Biswa Sarma and a "new Congress" inspired by Tarun Gogoi. He further stated, "This time we are focusing on new faces. There is considerable unity among opposition parties in Upper Assam, which makes me optimistic that a Congress-led government will be formed in Assam. The first signs of this change will be seen in Upper and North Assam, where we expect better results."

He also urged all party leaders and workers to respect and uphold the decisions taken regarding alliances in the larger interest of Assam. Gogoi expressed gratitude to leaders and workers of all allied parties for their sacrifices and efforts, adding that the alliance has become strong and will pave the way for a new Congress-led government in the state.

Confidence in Majuli Constituency

Gogoi also asserted that the Congress is certain to win in the Majuli constituency in this election. Notably, he participated in a bike rally in Majuli yesterday with the participation of more than a thousand motorcycles, seeking public support for Congress candidate Indranil Pegu.

Assam Assembly Election Context

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled on May 4. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)