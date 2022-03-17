GATE Result 2022 announced, topper’s list and paper-wise cut-off released

Only those candidates who meet the GATE 2022 cutoff are eligible to get admission into IIT MTech courses.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 result has been released by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The result was announced on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, candidates can download the scorecard from March 21.

They can login with the GATE 2022 enrollment id and password or email id and password. Submit and access the GATE 2022 result. Download the GATE 2022 scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

With the declaration of GATE result 2022, the institute has also released the GATE 2022 topper’s list and paper-wise cut-off. Only those candidates who meet the GATE 2022 cutoff are eligible to get admission into IIT MTech courses.

Students are advised to check the details mentioned in the GATE 2022 result carefully and contact the authorities in case of any discrepancy. The authorities have also released the GATE 2022 final answer key at the website. The final answer key of GATE 2022 has been released by considering all the objections raised by aspirants.

IIT Kharagpur had already released the GATE 2022 answer keys on February 21, and applicants were also allowed to raise objections against the answer keys. The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was held between February 5 and February 13.

Nearly 7 lakh candidates appeared in GATE 2022 which was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. Like 2021, over 1 lakh candidates have qualified this exam and got their GATE scorecards. Candidates are advised to use their GATE 2022 Admit Card to check the results through the GOAPS portal. They can also refer to the step-by-step process given below on how to check IIT KGP GATE results.

By normalizing the GATE raw score, which is out of 100, IITs ensure that no candidate is disadvantaged and the level of difficulty in both the sessions can be brought under the same unit.

