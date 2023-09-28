Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganpati Chaturthi 2023: Massive police deployment for Visarjan, traffic advisory issued in Mumbai

    Ganpati Chaturthi 2023: Mumbai Police has put in place heavy security arrangements and issued traffic advisory for the final Ganpati visarjan day. In view of the final day of Ganesh visarjan, Mumbai Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory banning the entry of all heavy vehicles on the Greater Mumbai roads

    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 9:15 AM IST

    As the 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi comes to an end on Thursday, Mumbai Police has put in place heavy security arrangements and issued traffic advisory for the final Ganpati visarjan day. Meanwhile, Mumbai has received a Yellow alert from the India Meteorological Department for Thursday.

    To avoid any untoward occurrence, Mumbai Police has deployed 19,000 men, including officials. 16,250 constables, 2,866 officers, 45 assistant police commissioners, 25 deputy police commissioners, 8 additional police commissioners, and other senior officers make up the police force.

    The enormous preparations made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in anticipation of Ganpati visarjan were displayed in a video that was put on X. Mumbai Police is prepared with the deployment of troops to prevent any form of untoward situations, the source continued, "considering that a large number of Mumbaikars throng the streets to bid adieu to Ganpati bappa on Anant Chaturdashi."

    Additionally, 35 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), a company of the Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and Home Guards would be stationed at key areas around the city, according to an official. The official further stated that all other officers' absences had been cancelled, with the exception of those who were on medical leave.

    The Mumbai Traffic Police has also issued a traffic warning prohibiting the entry of any big trucks on the roadways of Greater Mumbai in light of the final day of Ganesh visarjan. According to the traffic police's advise, these procedures will make sure that there are no inconveniences for the general public. Vehicles transporting necessities were excluded from the regulations according to the decree.

    Similar preparations have been made for Eid-e-Milad, which will be observed on Friday with processions. Numerous Muslim organisations and religious authorities opted to hold Eid processions on Friday rather than Thursday, which is Anant Chaturdashi, in response to the police's request.

