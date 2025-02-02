Gangster Joginder Gyong deported from Philippines to India; handed over to Delhi police

Dreaded gangster Joginder Gyong, wanted by Haryana Police for criminal conspiracy and murder, was deported from the Philippines via Bangkok to Delhi.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 2, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

Dreaded gangster Joginder Gyong wanted by Haryana Police for criminal conspiracy and murder was deported from the Philippines through Bangkok to Delhi, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closely coordinated and succeeded in bringing back Gyong, an Interpol Red Notice Subject, the agency said in a statement.

Gyong, who was brought in from the Philippines on February 1, was detained in Delhi where he is also wanted by Delhi Police, the CBI said in a statement. He was handed over to Special Cell, Southern Range, Delhi Police for further action, it said.

Gyong is wanted by Haryana Police in criminal case Registered vide FIR No. 1337 dated 30.12.2017 at Police Station City Panipat, Haryana on the allegations of criminal conspiracy and murder. The gangster is wanted by the Haryana Police in the murder of a victim whom the subject suspected of disclosing real identity and location of his gangster brother Surender Gyong, to the Haryana Police and who died later on in exchange of fire with Police, according to the CBI statement.

According to the statement, the Red Notice subject, to avenge the death of his brother, planned and murdered the deceased. The subject has been allegedly involved in criminal cases in various States and Union Territories of India, including Delhi for the offences of robbery, murder, attempt to murder, putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

On the request of Haryana Police, the CBI had a Red Notice issued against the subject from Interpol on 25.10.2024 and was circulated to all the law enforcement agencies across the world for tracking of the wanted criminal. On the strength of Red Notice, Joginder Gyong, was deported from Philippines through Bangkok to Delhi.

According to the statement, CBI as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India coordinates closely with all Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in India for cooperation and assistance via INTERPOL Channels. Since, 2021, more than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India through coordination via Interpol channels.

