Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gangster Goldy Brar declared terrorist by Centre under UAPA

    Wanted criminal Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar– the alleged mastermind in the murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moose wala -- has been named a terrorist under the strict anti-terror law UAPA.

    Gangster Goldy Brar declared terrorist by Centre under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 7:23 PM IST

    Gangster Goldy Brar was declared a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the central government on Monday. According to a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Goldy Brar is connected to the outlawed Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International.

    The Home Ministry stated that Goldy Brar is "backed by cross-border agencies and was involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology, figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms" .

    A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, the Canada-based terrorist had claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022. In May 2022, Moose Wala was shot and killed in the Mansa region of Punjab. Brar was later identified by the authorities as the murder's mastermind.

    Further, the Ministry added that he and his associates have been "conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in the State of Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and other anti-national activities".

    The Centre said Goldy Brar has been involved in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying them for his violent activities.  The central government believes that he is involved in terrorism and therefore he has been added as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the notification said.

    A Red Corner Notice (RCN) for Goldy Brar's extradition was issued by Interpol in June 2022, a few days after the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 7:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka government reopens 30-year-old case against Ram Mandir activists, arrests accused from Hubballi vkp

    Karnataka government reopens 30-year-old case against Ram Mandir activists, arrests accused from Hubballi

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for brutally beating 1.5-year-old baby in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for brutally beating 1.5-year-old baby in Alappuzha

    Thiruvananthapuram International Airport becomes 'Silent' airport; Here's why rkn

    Thiruvananthapuram International Airport becomes 'Silent' airport; Here's why

    Bihar Pond stolen overnight hut constructed by land mafia gcw

    Bihar: Pond 'stolen' overnight, hut constructed by land mafia

    Kerala government launches e-governance K-SMART App; Check details rkn

    Kerala government launches e-governance K-SMART App; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Instagram tips How to hide your stories from someone Hint It is not close friends list gcw

    Instagram tips: How to hide your stories from someone? Hint: It's not close friends list

    Karnataka government reopens 30-year-old case against Ram Mandir activists, arrests accused from Hubballi vkp

    Karnataka government reopens 30-year-old case against Ram Mandir activists, arrests accused from Hubballi

    Football Anticipating 2024: Exciting football events, fierce title races, and the conclusion of Mbappe's saga osf

    Anticipating 2024: Exciting football events, fierce title races, and the conclusion of Mbappe's saga

    Winter spell: Vijayapura records lowest temperature during December in Karnataka vkp

    Winter spell: Vijayapura records lowest temperature during December in Karnataka

    Deepti Sharma confident India women will soon break Australia's unbeaten run osf

    Deepti Sharma confident India women will soon break Australia's unbeaten run

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon