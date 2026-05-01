The Punjab and Haryana High Court suspended gangster Anil Chippi's life sentence in a murder case due to over 14 years in custody. However, he will remain in jail as he faces 16 other pending cases, including charges under MCOCA and UAPA.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday suspended the sentence of gangster Anil Chippi, in a murder case registered at Police Station Sampla, District Rohtak, Haryana, citing the unusually long custody of over 14 years and the slim prospect of his appeal being heard in the near future.

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A division bench comprising Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Deepak Manchanda passed the order on April 29, 2026, noting that suspension of sentence was being granted solely on the ground of prolonged custody, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case.

Background of the Conviction

Anil, alias Lila, also identified publicly as gangster Anil Chippi, was convicted by the Additional Sessions Judge, Rohtak, vide order dated May 31, 2024, under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 148 and 149 of the IPC, as well as Section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959. The underlying FIR -- No. 197, dated June 18, 2009 -- relates to a violent incident registered nearly 17 years ago at Sampla police station. He was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life.

Counsel for the applicant argued that with the appeal filed only in 2025, a hearing date was not imminent, and that the accused had already served more than 14 years -- grounds that weighed heavily with the bench.

Court's Order and Conditions

The court ordered the suspension of sentence and directed his release on bail, if not required in any other case, subject to his furnishing adequate bail and surety bonds to the satisfaction of the concerned Chief Judicial Magistrate or Duty Magistrate. The bench clarified that this order will not influence any other court dealing with Anil's remaining cases when considering bail or suspension of sentence -- each case will be decided on its own merits. The court also made clear that the suspension remains conditional on good conduct and may be revoked if violated.

Release Improbable Despite Suspension

Despite the court's order, Anil Chippi's release from prison remains improbable in the near term. The State's counsel informed the bench that 16 other cases are pending against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 -- in none of which is he currently on bail. The court itself acknowledged this, noting that even with the sentence suspended in this matter, he will not be able to walk free.

Counsel for the accused, however, argued that the grant of suspension would help the period count as custody towards those other cases -- an argument the court found acceptable when granting the relief.