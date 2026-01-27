Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal criticised the BJP over the Gangotri Dham's ban on non-Hindus, alleging a political agenda. Meanwhile, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee plans a similar proposal for its shrines.

Congress Criticises BJP Over Temple Ban Controversy

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Ganesh Godiyal criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Gangotri Dham controversy, where the temple committee unanimously decided to prohibit non-Hindus from entering the shrine. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Godiyal questioned the state government's ability to manage religious sites, alleging that the issue is being politicised. "... The BJP governments should explain that anyone who comes to the temple does so out of faith. Have they become so narrow-minded that they want to restrict the possibilities of promoting and propagating our religion? If a ban is being imposed on non-Hindus going there, does that mean the government is incapable of securing these religious sites? Such a need has never arisen until now... They are spreading such talks to fulfil their political agenda..." Godiyal said..

The Shri Gangotri Temple Committee had earlier resolved to strictly prohibit the entry of non-Hindus into Gangotri Dham, a restriction that will also apply to Mukhba, the deity's winter residence.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Committee to Consider Similar Proposal

Following this development, Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), stated that at their upcoming board meeting, they will table a proposal to prohibit non-Hindus from entering the Shri Kedarnath and Shri Badrinath Dhams. Speaking to ANI, the Chairman asserted that these shrines are not tourist destinations but the supreme spiritual centres of Sanatan traditions; hence, the entry of non-Hindus to these sites is a matter of religious faith. "Shri Kedarnath Dham and Shri Badrinath Dham are not tourist destinations. They are the supreme spiritual centres of Sanatan traditions. The question of entry here is not a matter of civil rights, but rather a matter of religious faith," Dwivedi said.

He apprised of bringing forward a proposal to completely ban anyone who does not have faith in Sanatan Dharma. "We have not implemented any new rule. Our pilgrimage priests, our stakeholders, and the saint community believe that the entry of non-Hindus should be prohibited at these religious institutions, centres of religious faith. They should be completely banned from here, and in our upcoming board meeting, we will be bringing forward a proposal to completely ban anyone who does not have faith and belief in Sanatan Dharma, who does not believe in Mother Ganga, who does not have faith in Baba Kedar, who does not have faith in Lord Badrinath, from this area," Dwivedi said.