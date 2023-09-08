Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: All about Indore's 'coconut Ganesha' that got recognition from US records body

As India gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, here's all you need to know about Indore's unique coconut Ganesha in Indore.

The versatile coconut holds a special place in our kitchens, featuring in a variety of dishes, from satiating curries to soulful chutneys. Its culinary versatility is just one aspect, as coconut also offers numerous health benefits. Surprisingly, it has also become a subject of worship, as exemplified by a unique Ganesh temple in Indore. Instead of the traditional Ganesh idol, this temple houses a special coconut Ganesh, earning recognition recently from the US-based records body, Transoceana World Records.

As India gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, here's all you need to know about Indore's unique coconut Ganesha.

Known as 'Ekakshi Shreefal Ganesh,' this exceptional temple has been a significant presence in Indore for 39 years. Situated on the Juni Indore Shani Mandir main road, the temple attracts devotees from around the world, including the USA, Australia, England, and the UAE, who come seeking blessings from this unique coconut deity.

Worshipers pay their respects by offering a coconut filled with water, betel nut, and other offerings as a tribute to Lord Ganesha.

The story behind the temple's establishment is equally captivating. According to the official website of Transoceana World Records, Pandit Murlidhar Vyas stumbled upon the coconut, known as 'shrifal,' during his worship. As he began removing the coconut's exterior, he discovered a seed-like shape inside it.

Later, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Pandit Vyas noticed that a trunk-like structure had developed within the coconut seed. Remarkably, this coconut retained its water for nearly four decades without drying up, a feat seen as nothing short of a miracle.