Ganderbal Police conducted mock drills for the Amarnath Yatra 2026 and Mela Kheer Bhawani. The exercises, involving multiple agencies, were held at strategic locations to assess operational readiness and emergency response capabilities.

Extensive Mock Drills Conducted in Ganderbal

In preparation for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2026 and the Annual Mela Kheer Bhawani, Ganderbal Police conducted a series of comprehensive mock drills in the last week at various strategic locations across the district to assess operational readiness, emergency response capabilities, and inter-agency coordination. The exercises were carried out at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple, Wussan Pandit Colony, Manigam Pandit Colony, Wandhama Pandit Colony, and Sonamarg, involving the joint participation of Ganderbal District Police, SOG, Army, CRPF, BSF, SSB, SDRF, Health Department, Fire & Emergency Services, and other security agencies.

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Focus on Mela Kheer Bhawani Preparedness

A dedicated mock drill was also conducted at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in connection with the upcoming Annual Mela Kheer Bhawani, aimed at assessing security preparedness, emergency response mechanisms, crowd management, evacuation procedures, and inter-agency coordination for the smooth and safe conduct of the religious event. The mock drills simulated various emergency scenarios to evaluate the preparedness of security forces, response mechanisms, evacuation procedures, and coordination among stakeholders.

The exercises were conducted smoothly and successfully, demonstrating a high level of alertness, professionalism, and synergy among the participating agencies.

Amarnath Yatra 2026 Registration and Dates

Meanwhile, the advance registration for the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra commenced on April 15 across Jammu and various parts of the country. Earlier on April 12, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also serves as the Chairman of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), officially announced that the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, spanning a total of 57 days.

Addressing reporters here, LG Sinha said, "The pilgrimage will begin on July 3rd and conclude on Rakshabandhan on August 28th. Overall, this year's pilgrimage will be slightly longer. It will span 57 days. The Pratham Puja will be held on Jyeshtha Purnima, 29 June 2026. Registration will begin on April 15th.

Registration Facilities

He added that advance registration facilities will be available both online and offline. "Advance registration is available at 554 bank branches. Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank have various branches across the country where this registration will be conducted. Online registration can also be done through the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board," LG Sinha said. (ANI)