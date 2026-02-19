JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad called the Galgotias University row 'unfortunate,' urging strict action while highlighting India's AI potential. Congress's Pawan Khera slammed the government, and MeitY commented on misinformation.

JD(U) Calls Incident 'Unfortunate', Stresses AI Opportunity

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad commented on the Galgotias University row at the AI Impact Summit, calling the incident "unfortunate" and stressing India's opportunity in AI innovation. "This is undoubtedly an unfortunate incident. The AI Summit brings the message of an unprecedented revolution in startup technology innovation, and major nations like the US and China have already taken the lead in this area. India has a great opportunity to lead the Global South through the AI Summit," Prasad said on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Adding further, he said, "The way the AI Summit has attracted AI developers from around the world and the number of people who have participated, including prominent figures from many countries, undoubtedly make the future path look brighter. Regarding Galgotia, such incidents are shameful, and the mistakes they made have raised questions about the university. In light of these incidents, the strictest possible action should be taken to prevent a recurrence at future global conferences."

Congress Criticises Government Over 'Robodog' Controversy

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised the government over the "robodog" controversy at the AI Impact Summit. "'@AshwiniVaishnaw has proved that in India, AI means "Ashwini is Incompetent.' As for the 'Pradhan (Tamasha) Mantri' - every event is a Jhappi-Pappi Fest. This was supposed to be an AI Summit - a platform for innovation and exchange of ideas. BJP reduced it to a cheap China Bazaar," Khera said in a post on X, also attaching a video slamming the government.

Ministry Responds to Controversy

Responding to the controversy, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan said genuine work should be reflected in exhibits and that proper codes must be followed. Talking to the media, he said, "Misinformation cannot be encouraged. Just don't want the controversy," regarding Galgotias University vacating their stall at the AI Impact Expo 2026. (ANI)