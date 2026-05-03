ISRO congratulates GalaxEye on the successful launch of Mission Drishti, a significant milestone with the world's first OptoSAR satellite and India's largest privately built one, advancing all-weather Earth observation capabilities.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday congratulated Bengaluru-based space startup GalaxEye on the successful launch of its Mission Drishti, calling it a "significant milestone in India's space journey" and highlighting it as a key step in strengthening the country's private space ecosystem.

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ISRO's Support for Private Space Sector

In a post on X, ISRO said, "Congratulations to GalaxEye on the successful launch of Mission Drishti! A significant milestone in India's space journey, with world's first OptoSAR satellite and India's largest privately built satellite, advancing all-weather Earth observation capabilities." The space agency further noted its role in supporting the mission and fostering private sector participation in the space domain. "ISRO is proud to support this achievement by enabling access to its satellite testing facilities, fostering innovation and handholding India's emerging private space sector." Extending its wishes, ISRO said, "Best wishes to the team at @GalaxEye for continued success in strengthening the nation's space ecosystem and advancing cutting-edge technology."

Congratulations to GalaxEye on the successful launch of Mission Drishti! A significant milestone in India’s space journey, with world’s first OptoSAR satellite and India's largest privately built satellite, advancing all-weather Earth observation capabilities. ISRO is proud to… — ISRO (@isro) May 3, 2026

Mission Drishti: World's First OptoSAR Satellite

Mission Drishti, developed by GalaxEye, marks a major advancement in Earth observation technology with the world's first OptoSAR satellite. The 190 kg spacecraft--India's largest privately built satellite--was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket and successfully placed into orbit. The mission has been widely seen as a breakthrough for India's growing private space sector, with the satellite designed to provide all-weather, day-and-night Earth imaging by combining optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technologies.

A 'Major Achievement' for India's Space Ecosystem

Officials and experts have noted that the success of Mission Drishti reflects India's evolving space ecosystem, where private startups are increasingly working alongside ISRO, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also described the mission as a "major achievement" for India's space programme, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said it reinforces India's growing global standing in space technology and innovation.

GalaxEye, founded in 2021 by IIT Madras alumni, has emerged as a key player in India's new space economy, with Mission Drishti seen as a validation of its indigenous OptoSAR technology and commercial Earth observation capabilities. With this launch, India's private space sector has taken another significant step towards global competitiveness, as Mission Drishti opens new possibilities for defence, disaster management, agriculture, and infrastructure monitoring through advanced satellite imaging. (ANI)