Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged BRICS nations to deepen cooperation for sustainable, resilient, and future-ready transport systems. He highlighted India's infrastructure achievements and called for collaboration on green mobility and digital transport.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has called for deeper cooperation among BRICS nations to build transport systems that are sustainable, resilient, inclusive and future-ready, stating that the collective strength of the grouping presents a unique opportunity to shape the future of global mobility through innovation, partnership and shared responsibility.

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According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Gadkari welcomed Transport Ministers, Heads of Delegation, senior officials and delegates from BRICS Member Countries to Nagpur and described the meeting as a significant step towards strengthening transport cooperation among emerging economies. The Union Minister said India's BRICS Chairship, guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflects a people-centric, "Humanity First" approach inspired by the timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'--the World is One Family.

India's Transport Transformation

He said BRICS, representing nearly half of the world's population, is uniquely positioned to lead the development of transport systems that are cleaner, safer, smarter and more efficient while advancing sustainable economic growth and regional connectivity. Emphasising that transport is the backbone of economic development, Gadkari highlighted India's rapid transformation across the road, rail, maritime and aviation sectors.

Road and Expressway Development

He noted that India has developed the world's second-largest road network while significantly expanding access-controlled expressways and multimodal connectivity. Referring to projects such as the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, the Sonamarg Tunnel and over 10,000 kilometres of Greenfield Expressways, he said these initiatives demonstrate India's commitment to combining infrastructure development with environmental sustainability and technological innovation. He also highlighted the Hybrid Annuity Model as a successful framework for mobilising private investment in infrastructure.

Modernisation in Railways and Maritime Sectors

Gadkari said India's railways have undergone unprecedented modernisation through near-complete electrification of the broad-gauge network, expansion of Vande Bharat services, progress on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor and landmark engineering achievements such as the new Pamban Bridge. He also highlighted the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, digital initiatives including e-Navik and e-Samudra, and the Green Shipping initiative as important steps towards strengthening maritime infrastructure and logistics efficiency.

Commitment to Sustainable Mobility

Highlighting India's commitment to sustainable mobility, Gadkari referred to the deployment of electric buses, the Green Urban Mobility Scheme and the success of the UDAN initiative in improving regional air connectivity. He said the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan has transformed infrastructure planning through integrated multimodal development, reducing logistics costs and accelerating project implementation.

Focus on Safety and Sustainable Construction

The Union Minister underlined that safety and sustainability remain central to India's transport strategy. He highlighted initiatives such as the PM-RAHAT scheme for cashless treatment of road accident victims and the use of recycled plastic waste, municipal waste, fly ash, steel slag, bamboo crash barriers and end-of-life tyres in road construction as examples of environmentally responsible infrastructure development.

A Call for Stronger BRICS Collaboration

Calling for stronger BRICS collaboration, Gadkari said common challenges relating to infrastructure financing, congestion, emissions, road safety and last-mile connectivity require collective solutions. He reaffirmed India's readiness to deepen cooperation through knowledge sharing, capacity building, technological collaboration and joint research in green hydrogen, electric mobility, alternative fuels, digital transport systems and sustainable multimodal infrastructure.

Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the meeting, Gadkari said the deliberations would further strengthen BRICS transport cooperation and contribute to practical, innovative and people-centric mobility solutions. He called upon BRICS nations to work together to build transport systems that promote inclusive growth, strengthen regional connectivity, protect the environment and contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for all. (ANI)