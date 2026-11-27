Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari for expediting land acquisition, while announcing a massive Rs 1 lakh crore infrastructure package to boost the state's national highway network and connectivity.

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari commended West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for expediting land acquisition for long-pending infrastructure works. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Gadkari assured that the state government of full central funding for all proposed National Highway projects. He noted that projects stalled for years had gained momentum within months under the current state leadership. "After becoming the CM, Suvendu Adhikari did swift land acquisition within 6 months for projects which had been pending for 2 years. Several of the projects have begun. We do not lack funds for Bengal. We will do all the work demanded by him on National Highways," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Transport and Highways Minister laid the foundation stones for and inaugurated 22 national highway and road projects worth over Rs 8,700 crore in Kolaghat, West Bengal, announcing an additional Rs 1 lakh crore infrastructure package for the state. Addressing a gathering at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district alongside West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Gadkari underlined the Central government's commitment to transforming the state's transport network, noting that projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore are already in progress. “It's Modi ji and my responsibility to change Bengal's picture. Rs 2 lakh crore projects are already going on. I promise to you today: I announced Rs 1 lakh crore projects for West Bengal,” Nitin Gadkari said. The projects launched and initiated during the event cover the expansion and upgrading of key highway corridors, bridges, flyovers, and bypasses aimed at easing traffic congestion and strengthening regional connectivity in West Bengal.