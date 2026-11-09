Abhishek Banerjee criticizes Suvendu Adhikari over the Raiganj rape case, labeling the state's encounter policy as the 'Jungle Raj model' and demanding accountability for rising crimes against women and children in West Bengal.

Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Law and Order in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari over his defence of the police encounter in the Raiganj rape and murder case, questioning the BJP government's law and order record and alleging that crimes against women and children continued unabated in the state.

In a post shared on X, Banerjee said that despite the BJP government's much-publicised encounter policy, incidents of sexual violence continued to take place, calling it the reality of the BJP's "Jungle Raj model". "Encounter after encounter, yet rapes continue unabated. This is the grim reality of the BJP’s much advertised Jungle Raj model," he wrote. "In yet another horrifying incident, today again an eight year old girl was allegedly abducted from a Kali Mandir in Bhatar, Purba Bardhaman and raped," he added.

Banerjee Calls for Accountability and Resignation

Citing reported crime figures, the TMC leader claimed that more than 2,500 rapes had been recorded in recent months, along with over 600 murders and more than 34,000 grave offences. "These are not just statistics. They represent shattered lives, broken families and a complete collapse of law and order," he added.

Targeting Adhikari, Banerjee recalled his demand for the resignation of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the RG Kar rape and murder case and questioned his accountability as the incumbent Chief Minister. "@SuvenduWB who loudly demanded Mamata Banerjee’s resignation over the RG Kar tragedy must now answer for his own failures. Where is his accountability? Where is his much glorified encounter model when innocent children are being brutalised?" he asked.

Banerjee also alleged that BJP workers were attacking police officers and the homes of elected representatives, while women and children continued to face crimes. "Criminals appear emboldened while the administration stands exposed," he said, demanding Adhikari's resignation on moral grounds. "If the Chief Minister had any sense of moral responsibility, he would resign instead of hiding behind hollow claims of strong governance. Is this the BJP’s dream of Sonar Bangla? A Bengal where even an eight year old child is not safe? The BJP promised Sonar Bangla. What it has delivered is Jungle Raj. Bengal deserves better," Banerjee wrote.

Government Stance and Political Reactions

His remarks came after Adhikari defended the police encounter in which the accused in the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Raiganj was killed on Monday. The Chief Minister said the police had acted in self-defence and asserted that his government followed a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes such as rape, murder, drug trafficking and smuggling.

"The police have taken action according to the circumstances. The police do not shoot all the accused. Those who attack the police, the police retaliate in self-defence," Adhikari had said while speaking to reporters in Digha.

Meanwhile, the Raiganj encounter has triggered differing reactions across political parties. While the victim's father welcomed the police action, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said those involved in heinous crimes against minors deserved severe punishment but maintained that it should be delivered through the proper legal process. (ANI)