    G20 virtual Summit: PM Modi highlights need for AI regulation; check key takeaways (WATCH)

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 7:02 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 22) addressed the G20 virtual Summit and highlighted the critical need for collective action in formulating global regulations governing artificial intelligence (AI). Emphasizing India's stance on this burgeoning technological frontier, PM Modi emphasized the imperative for collaborative efforts.

    "The world is concerned about the adverse impacts of AI. India believes in the collective establishment of global regulations for AI," PM Modi said, highlighting the collective responsibility to shape regulations that safeguard societal welfare.

    NIA raids 14 locations in Punjab, Haryana over attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco

    Specifically addressing the perils of deepfake technology, the Prime Minister articulated the significance of understanding its risks, asserting, "We must comprehend the risks posed by deepfakes to society and individuals."

    The Prime Minister's remarks were also steeped in the importance of trust as a foundational element in confronting contemporary challenges. "In today's challenging world, mutual trust acts as the binding force that connects us," he articulated, underlining the pivotal role trust plays in fostering solidarity and cooperation.

    The G20 virtual Summit included leaders from all G20 member countries, the Chair of the African Union, and representatives from nine guest countries. Additionally, heads of 11 international organizations were in attendance.

    US alerted India on foiled plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Pannun: Report

    Russian President Vladimir Putin also attended the Summit. Each participant received an invitation to contribute to the deliberations and discussions aimed at shaping policies and strategies with a global impact.

    Prime Minister Modi's assertions align with the broader discourse on the ethical and societal implications of AI, reflecting a shared concern across nations regarding the responsible development and deployment of advanced technologies.

    The G20 Summit serves as a platform for multifaceted discussions on key global challenges, underscoring the significance of cohesive efforts and shared responsibilities in navigating the evolving landscape of technology and international relations.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 7:02 PM IST
