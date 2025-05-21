Texas (US): A 30-year-old Indian man was fatally stabbed by another Indian national while riding a public bus in Austin, Texas, police reported on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Akshay Gupta. He was found with trauma-related injuries and was declared dead despite emergency efforts. The accused, 31-year-old Deepak Kandel, was charged with first-degree murder and booked into Travis County Jail.

According to news agency PTI, the Austin Police Department (APD) reported that the incident occurred on the evening of May 14. Officers and emergency medical personnel responded promptly to a call reporting a possible shooting or stabbing on a bus. The initial investigation revealed that Deepak was seated next to Akshay on the bus when he allegedly stabbed him in the neck without any provocation. He was identified with the help of CCTV footage, and was seen exiting the bus “calmly” along with other passengers. He was then picked up less than a mile from where the bus pulled over

After being detained by the Austin police, Deepak reportedly confessed to stabbing Gupta on the grounds that Akshay resembled his uncle. According to reports, Gupta's family referred to him as a dedicated and gifted person who relocated to the US for opportunities in the tech industry. They are also planning a memorial service in Austin with the support from the local community.