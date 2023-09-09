G20 Summit 2023: 'Been a productive morning,' says PM Modi | WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi shared a video post on X and wrote that he had a “productive morning” at the G20 Summit. The clip also shows the Indian Prime Minister making the inaugural address at the G20 Summit and even announcing inclusion of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday shared a video post on X and wrote that he had a “productive morning” at the G20 Summit in New Delhi. The international leaders were welcomed by PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan, as shown in the video.

    The video clip also shows the Indian Prime Minister delivering the G20 Summit's opening remarks and even declaring the African Union's admission as a permanent member of the G20.

    PM Modi stated in another tweet that he "highlighted the need to further human centric development, which is also something Indian culture has always emphasised on" at the opening session of the G20 Summit, "One Earth."

    Also Read | 'If we can beat COVID...': PM Modi's inspiring words at G20 Summit

    "India has worked on initiatives like the LiFE Mission, stressed the International Year of Millets, launched the Green Grids Initiative - One Sun, One World, One Grid, harnessed solar power, encouraged natural farming, and launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission with a spirit of One Earth," the PM said.

    The two-day G20 Leaders’ Summit 2023 under India’s presidency started on 9 September at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

    Also Read | Bharat replaces India at the G20 Leaders' Summit

    In his address at the inaugural session of the G20 Summit on Saturday, PM Modi said: “Today, as the president of G 20, India calls upon the world together to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance. This is the time for all of us to move together.”

    Later today, PM Modi is expected to have four bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit. He will hold one-on-one talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and the leaders of Japan, Germany and Italy. The bilateral meetings will take place after a working lunch at the G20 venue.

    Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: At President's grand dinner, ancient musical instruments to delight guests; check details

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
