G20 special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu: Who's in and who's out?

In a grand gathering, President Droupadi Murmu is set to host a special dinner as part of the G20 Summit on Saturday in Delhi, and the guest list is extensive. It includes all cabinet and state ministers, all Chief Ministers, all Secretaries to the Government of India, and various distinguished guests. Notably, former Prime Ministers Dr. Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also received invitations to this prestigious event.

However, the absence of invitations to political party leaders has raised eyebrows. Notably, Congress leader and the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who holds a cabinet minister rank, has not been included in the list of invitees.

Several Chief Ministers, including Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal, and Bhagwant Mann, have confirmed their attendance at the gala dinner. The event will be held at the multi-function hall of the newly revamped Bharat Mandapam, located at Delhi's Pragati Maidan, boasting substantial capacity for such gatherings. A short cultural program will accompany the gala dinner, according to Muktesh Pardeshi, Special Secretary (Operations) of the G20, who is responsible for overseeing the summit's operations and logistics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally welcome leaders from all participating countries at the venue. Additionally, he will host a working lunch for them on Saturday, creating an atmosphere for diplomatic discussions and collaboration.

