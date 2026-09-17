At the G20 Energy Meeting in Houston, Union Minister Manohar Lal highlighted India's energy transition, revealing its installed power capacity has hit 552 GW, with over half from non-fossil sources, and stressed international cooperation.

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Thursday led the Indian delegation at the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial Meeting held in Houston, USA, where he showcased India's rapid energy transition, revealing that the country's installed power generation capacity has reached 552 GW, with more than half originating from non-fossil fuel sources.

G20 Thematic Discussions

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Power, the meeting, held from September 14 to 16 under the US G20 Presidency, saw discussions across three thematic pillars: Energy Security and Affordable Baseload; Permitting and Regulatory Efficiency; and Critical Minerals & Resilient Supply Chains.

India Highlights Energy Achievements and Goals

During his interventions, the Union Minister emphasised that secure, affordable and reliable energy is essential for development, particularly for developing economies. He stressed the importance of international cooperation and leveraging the complementarities among countries to advance the common good of all, while respecting diverse national circumstances and development priorities.

He highlighted that India is building a resilient and future-ready energy system that is increasingly digital, decentralised and consumer-centric. He also underlined India’s significant progress in the power sector, with installed electricity generation capacity reaching 552 GW, of which more than half is from non-fossil fuel sources. He further highlighted India’s early achievement of key NDC targets and its long-term goal of achieving Net Zero by 2070.

Streamlining Regulations and Investment

The Minister highlighted the range of reforms undertaken by India to strengthen regulatory efficiency, encourage competition and facilitate greater participation and investment across the energy sector. He showcased initiatives such as the National Single Window System, PARIVESH and PM Gati Shakti, which have helped improve predictability and streamline approvals for infrastructure development.

Focus on Critical Minerals

On critical minerals, the Minister emphasised the importance of secure, resilient and diversified supply chains, stressing circularity and downstream value creation in developing countries. He also highlighted India’s National Critical Mineral Mission, covering the value chain from exploration to recycling, and called for G20 cooperation on recycling, recovery and diversification.

Ministerial Meeting Outcomes

The Ministerial Meeting resulted in a number of important outcomes across the three pillars.

Advancing Clean Cooking Access

In clean cooking, the G20 Statement on Advancing Clean Cooking Access underscored universal access to clean cooking and promoted a technology-neutral and nationally appropriate approach, recognising that no single solution could meet the diverse needs of all countries. It identified LPG as an important clean-cooking pathway, particularly for developing countries, and called for equitable access to financing for all clean-cooking solutions, including projects deploying LPG.

Enhancing Regulatory Efficiency and Water Reuse

The grouping also endorsed the G20 Permitting and Regulatory Efficiency Symposium, which recognised the importance of efficient and streamlined permitting and regulatory processes for facilitating energy infrastructure development, while encouraging cooperation through voluntary information exchange, capacity building, and digital and AI-enabled tools.

The G20 Water Reuse Initiative was also advanced as a voluntary framework to promote science- and evidence-based, cost-effective fit-for-purpose water reuse in line with national policies. It encouraged cooperation and exchange of best practices to strengthen water security and resilience, while recognising that there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

Cooperation on Critical Minerals

In the critical minerals sector, the G20 Critical Minerals Meeting Communiqué recognised the importance of critical minerals for energy security, digital infrastructure, emerging technologies and economic development. It emphasised collaborative and voluntary cooperation respecting national sovereignty and diverse domestic pathways, while promoting innovation, circularity, investment and international cooperation for diversification, value addition and resilient supply chains.

Bilateral Engagements

On the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting, the Minister also held bilateral meetings with Chris Wright, Secretary, US Department of Energy; Doug Burgum, Secretary, US Department of the Interior; and Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Canada. The discussions covered a range of areas of mutual interest, including resilient energy infrastructure and supply chains, power sector transformation, and India’s plans for meeting the growing energy requirements of its digital economy.

The Minister’s participation in the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial Meeting underscores India’s constructive contribution to the global energy discourse and its continued commitment to building a secure, sustainable, affordable and inclusive energy future for all. (ANI)