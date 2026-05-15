TMC MP Derek O'Brien hit out at the Centre over a Rs 3 hike in petrol and diesel prices. He questioned if the 'newly formed BJP government in West Bengal' would now lower VAT on fuel since it would be a 'Delhi-controlled government'.

TMC Hits Out at Centre, BJP Over Fuel Price Hike

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Friday criticised the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices and questioned whether the newly formed BJP government in West Bengal would now reduce VAT on fuel. In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress leader took a swipe at the Centre and the BJP government in the state over rising fuel prices.

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"First they loot your vote, then they kick you where it hurts. Pathetically predictable. Diesel and petrol prices hiked," O'Brien said. He further questioned whether the West Bengal government would now lower VAT on fuel since, according to him, it was a "Delhi-controlled government" that would no longer face issues related to funds allegedly being blocked by the Centre. "Will Bengal Govt reduce VAT on petrol & diesel now that there's a Delhi-controlled government which doesn't have to worry about funds being blocked by Centre?" he asked.

Price Hike Amid Global Energy Crisis

His remarks came after petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre across the country on Friday. In New Delhi, petrol prices increased from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel rates rose from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The hike comes amid growing concerns over the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel. The situation further intensified after disruptions and blockades near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most crucial maritime oil trade routes. Several West Asian nations involved in the conflict are among the leading fuel suppliers globally.

Centre Assures No Shortage of Fuel

Despite rising global crude oil prices, the Centre has maintained that India has sufficient fuel reserves and there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country.

Earlier on May 12, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said India had ensured uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG despite global volatility and supply shocks. Addressing the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, Puri said fuel prices in India had largely remained stable since 2022 due to strong policy coordination and effective supply management. "If you look at the fiscal situation, if you look at the fact that my oil companies are losing Rs 1,000 crores every day, the under recovery is going to be Rs 1,98,000 crores. The losses are Rs 1 lakh crore, if you look at the quarter. In that context, how long can you keep it like this? Where is the oil? It used to be around $64 or $65. It has gone up to $115 in that basket," he said.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also stated that crude oil inventories remain stable, refineries are functioning at optimum levels, and adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG are available across the country.