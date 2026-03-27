DMK leader Ezhilan Naganathan said the Centre's decision to slash excise duties on petrol and diesel was driven by mounting pressure from opposition parties and upcoming elections. He also lauded CM MK Stalin's leadership ahead of the TN polls.

DMK attributes fuel price cut to poll pressure

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Ezhilan Naganathan on Friday said the government's decision to slash excise duties on petrol and diesel was driven by mounting pressure from opposition parties and the upcoming elections. Speaking to ANI, Naganathan said, "Under the mounting pressure made by the opposition parties and elections on the cards, PM Modi has made this decision...We welcome it."

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Earlier in the day, the government slashed excise duties for petrol and diesel, bringing them down to Rs 3 per litre of petrol and zero for a litre of diesel. Windfall tax on export of diesel has been set at 21.5 rupees/litre. The reduction comes amid a global energy crisis due to the US-Israel war on Iran and the consequent Tehran-imposed blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's crude oil and gas supply, between 20 and 25 million barrels per day, is shipped. Before the conflict, India bought 12 to 15 per cent of that oil.

Tamil Nadu poll contest heats up

Further, Naganathan emphasised the strength and unity of the party's alliance. He also praised the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, stating that under his guidance, Tamil Nadu has become the top state across various indices. "Our alliance has been intact and is strong. Under the able leadership of our Chief Minister, who has made this state the number one state in all indices, people are geared up, and people are ready to vote for DMK," he told ANI.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)