The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has directed food businesses to maintain prescribed temperatures for perishable items like meat, fish, and paneer throughout the supply chain to prevent spoilage and ensure public health.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an advisory directing Food Business Operators (FBOs) to maintain prescribed temperature conditions while handling, storing and transporting perishable food products, including khoa, paneer, meat and fish, throughout the supply chain. The advisory, dated October 15, was issued by FSSAI’s Regulatory Compliance Division under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

Risks of Improper Handling

According to the advisory, perishable food commodities are sometimes not handled, stored or transported under appropriate temperature conditions, making them highly susceptible to microbial growth and spoilage. The authority warned that exposure to unsuitable temperatures could adversely affect food safety and public health and constitute non-compliance with prescribed hygiene and sanitary requirements.

Directives for Food Business Operators

FSSAI has directed food business operators involved in the manufacture, packing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of such products to ensure strict compliance with the prescribed requirements. The advisory mandates the use of clean, covered and hygienic vehicles suitable for food transportation and requires operators to maintain prescribed temperatures throughout storage and transportation. It also directs them to use only food-grade packaging and suitable secondary packaging materials, avoiding gunny bags or other non-food-grade coverings that could compromise product safety.

Food business operators have also been directed to protect products from dust, moisture, pests, physical damage and cross-contamination during storage, loading, unloading and transportation. FSSAI said they must maintain appropriate records and ensure traceability of consignments, producing invoices and other relevant documents whenever demanded by the competent authority.

Enforcement and Penalties

FSSAI has asked Commissioners of Food Safety in all states and Union Territories, Indian Railways and its regional directors to direct the concerned licensing authorities and food safety officers to maintain strict vigilance during inspections and transportation checks. The advisory states that appropriate action, including seizure and destruction of food products, may be initiated in cases of non-compliance under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed under it. (ANI)