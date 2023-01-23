Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From the India Gate: Royalty Vs Loyalty, Translation Woes & more

    There is a lot that happens behind the scenes in the corridors of power. Opinions, conspiracies, power games and internal wrangling galore in the political space. Asianet News Network’s massive ground presence taps into the pulse of politics and bureaucracy across the country.

    From The India Gate Political Gossip Asianet News Network Special Episode 9
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 8:41 AM IST

    WORTH A VOTE

    A Rajya Sabha MP, who was once an assistant professor of history, is the new blue-eyed boy of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Madhya Pradesh. This young face hailing from a tribal community is already on a fast-track political career. Armed with exemplary oratory and leadership skills, he is believed to be in the good books of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  There is huge speculation that he may be considered for a central cabinet position ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, expected this year. This leader could do well for the BJP in tribal-dominated western Madhya Pradesh, considering his roots. Tribal voters account for over 21 per cent of the state's population.

    Also Read: From the India Gate: Cabinet berths, risky political manoeuvres and more

    LOST IN TRANSLATION

    Difficulty in finding party colleagues capable of translating North Indian netas' speeches into Kannada is becoming a headache for both national parties. While BJP is dependent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to win voters' confidence, Congress is relying on the Gandhi siblings. But translators deployed by both parties have miserably failed to convey the soul of what their respective leaders passionately say in Hindi or English. 

    The most recent incident happened during Congress's Na Nayaki (women's convention), where Lakshmi Hebbalkar utterly failed to translate Priyanka Gandhi's words filled with spirit and aspiration. She often deviated from the original speech. Similarly, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra,  Dharam Singh's son Ajay Singh and Nagaraj Yadav 'began' their 'own speeches' at Molakalmur and Davangere, leaving the crowd perplexed. At one point, Rahul Gandhi had to restrict his translator, who deviated from the original speech.

    BJP's embarrassing moment was during Amit Shah's visit to Mandya.  He asked the audience whether they all received Covid vaccination. But what the translator asked the gathering was whether they all benefited from central government projects. But he was soon tamed by the home minister.

    Also Read: From the India Gate: Two Commandments, Surname Circus and more

    EVE POWER

    Kerala has faced the cup-and-lip situation when it comes to showcasing its tableau at the Republic Day Parade. Even last year, the proposal was rejected, citing a lack of a proportionate social message. But this year, Kerala seems to have played the trump card by suggesting a concept which is close to the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The state will present many facets of Nari Shakti as its tableau for the R-Day. Twenty-four women representing various fields will be part of the tableau that will float on Kartavya Path. Apart from Kalaripayattu and drums, the tableau will have artists of the Gotra Kalamandalam, functioning at Attapadi in Palakkad district, rendering tribal songs and dance forms. The Kalamandalam is headed by Nanchamma, who won the national film award for the best female voice.

    Other artists will reflect the great strides Kerala has made in empowering its women. Definitely, it will strike a chord with PM’s pet projects, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Ujjwala Yojana and Nari Shakti.

    Also Read: From the India Gate: Fight of the 'Bahus', Rajasthan tailspin and more

    MID-COURSE CORRECTION

    There are strong rumours doing the rounds that Madhya Pradesh is expected to see a cabinet reshuffle just before the state budget session. While 'Mama' ji may have done enough to secure his position as chief minister, the BJP could drop around six-seven ministers and introduce new faces in the reshuffle. The idea behind introducing fresh faces is believed to be aimed at making chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan enter the election season with a new-look cabinet and reduce the anti-incumbency factor.

    ROYALTY vs LOYALTY

    Royals are so used to the red carpet. More often than not, they end up rubbing the party cadres the wrong way. Ever since a member of the royalty joined BJP and assumed a position of significance in the corridors of power, he and his 'cadre' have been accused of the same. Last year too, the local BJP cadre had shot off a letter to the party headquarters against the 'high-flying' leader and supporters being disrespectful to them. Even though the matter was hushed up then, with the election season arriving in Madhya Pradesh, discontent is set to brew once again. The BJP is expected to walk a tightrope or risk landing in a royal mess.

    Also Read: From the India Gate: Hunt for a beautiful face, Chote Netaji's jail visits and more

    'BAIL'ING OUT

    Hurling abuses, especially on social media, has become a habit of all political parties. None even hesitates to drag the kin of leaders. And this is a gender-neutral phenomenon, as the 'Chotte Netaji' in UP found out. He was abused by a woman leader recently in an episode of the cyber war of words. Though an FIR was lodged, Netaji soon realized that the act was a double-edged weapon. He soon advised police not to arrest the woman leader.

    But people know it was because of political compulsion and not Netaji's generosity. Wisdom dawned on him that pressing for further legal action would have caused an erosion of a particular vote bank to which the woman leader belonged. Further, he was told that the woman was only retaliating to a row initiated by his party’s social media cell. Timely bailing out is also a political act.

    Also Read: From the India Gate: Of 'Chanakya neeti' and Congress Jodo reality

    DOUBLE WHAMMY

    This IPS officer marched into the social media limelight after getting embroiled in two incidents within a space of hours. He felt an egg on his face when Akhilesh Yadav, who had reached police headquarters after his party’s social media head was arrested, refused tea offered by the IPS officer. This open snub was in the presence of all.

    Within a few hours, yet another video surfaced where the officer is seen interfering with the work of a media person. The journo is seen giving a befitting reply to the officer when he tries to throw a spanner in his work. The media's ire subsided only after the government promised action against the sahib. But a stern action is being delayed keeping in view certain big-ticket events expected to take place in UP.

    Also Read: From the India Gate: From Chacha's comeback to Baba's clout

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 8:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi police issues traffic advisory for January 23 ahead of Republic Day dress rehearsal; check routes to avoid - adt

    Delhi police issues traffic advisory for January 23 ahead of Republic Day dress rehearsal; check details

    For the first time, NCB to showcase tableau on Kartavya Path during Republic Day Parade 2023 - adt

    For the first time, NCB to showcase tableau on Kartavya Path during Republic Day Parade 2023

    PM Modi lauds CJI Chandrachud's pitch for making SC judgments available in regional languages AJR

    PM Modi lauds CJI Chandrachud's pitch for making SC judgments available in regional languages

    Uddhav likely to miss Sena founder Bal Thackeray's portrait unveiling on his birth anniversary at Vidhan Bhavan on January 23 - adt

    Uddhav likely to miss Sena founder Bal Thackeray's portrait unveiling on his birth anniversary tomorrow

    Noida police to start verifying documents, seizing vehicle if details of ownership not updated: CP Laxmi Singh - adt

    Noida police to start verifying documents, seizing vehicle if details of ownership not updated: CP Laxmi Singh

    Recent Stories

    When is Basant Panchami 2023? Know Shubh Muhurat and Significance, History of Saraswati Puja RBA

    When is Basant Panchami 2023? Know Shubh Muhurat and Significance, History of Saraswati Puja

    When is Magha Gupt Navratri 2023? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and Mantra RBA

    When is Magha Gupt Navratri 2023? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and Mantra

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from January 23 to January 29 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from January 23 to January 29

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for January 23 to January 29, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for January 23 to January 29, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from January 23 to January 29 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 23 to January 29

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon