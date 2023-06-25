From the India Gate: Mutiny within Kerala CPI-M, 'Shiv' Tandav and more

There is a lot that happens behind the scenes in the corridors of power. Opinions, conspiracies, power games and internal wrangling galore in the political space. Asianet News Network's massive ground presence taps into the pulse of politics and bureaucracy across the country.

MUTINY ONBOARD

Kerala's Communist Party of India-Marxist is facing a mutiny from within its ranks. Many true 'comrades' are using the party’s social media pages to 'break' news about wrongdoings and malpractices of some top leaders who use the red paint as a camouflage. Mainstream media picked up most of the recent headlines from hints left by concerned comrades on pro-party Facebook pages, such as Chembada Kayamkulam, Kayamkulam Viplavam, etc.

The latest instance is the case of SFI leader Nikhil Thomas, who used a fake B.Com degree certificate to manage an M.Com admission on the advice of a party member. This was first 'reported' on a party FB page. Similarly, the 'story' of a local committee member who made an inappropriate video call was also first reported on a party social media page. This comrade was later kicked out of the party. Another comrade who was notorious for domestic violence was also 'exposed' on such a page.

Facing such a mutiny in cyberspace, the party is now engaging social media experts to coach comrades on digital hygiene. Ironically, this is happening when the party is busy preaching principles and ethics to mainstream media. The situation has become so dire that the CPI-M is warning the media of serious consequences if they report against the party.

Top leaders openly pelt threats even as many leading media houses are facing fake cases, cyber-attacks and intimidation.

More from the India Gate: Left is right and IAS vs IPS in Tamil Nadu



SHIV TANDAV

The political focus of Karnataka Congress leader and deputy CM D K Shivakumar is now on Telangana. Imbibing his national leadership, Shivakumar has made Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge a puppet while deciding on strategy in Telangana.

Kharge had recently made Manikrao Thakre in charge of Telangana. Manickam Tagore who was in charge of the state was shifted to Goa. But Thakre is not consulted by even Telangana leaders who see DK as their mentor.

Recently, disgruntled MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy, who has been opposing the leadership of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, met Shivakumar. Observers believe that Komatireddy is using DKS to bring his brother Rajagopal Reddy back to the Congress.

Rajagopal Reddy had resigned from the party and as its MLA joined BJP. But his move failed. Following this, he has been sending feelers to rejoin Congress. But both brothers do not want to work under Revanth Reddy. The siblings are using DKS as a catalyst to fasten this re-entry move.

Shivkumar and Sharmila, sister of AP CM Jagan, have had several meetings to decide on a strategy for 2024. With this, it is becoming increasingly evident that Revanth Reddy and Thakre are losing their grip on the Telangana unit.

'Marks'ism in Kerala, desert storm and more



MEANWHILE, IN KARNATAKA...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and AICC chief Kharge are all brainstorming with the Gandhi family on how to secure more seats from the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The template used for selecting MLAs for the Legislative Council is being considered for reaping benefits in LS polls. Despite not being a member of any house, N S Boseraju was made the small Irrigation minister by the Congress high command.

This move is aimed at using Boseraju to win the Athani seat left vacant by Lakshmana Savadi. Savadi resigned from the BJP after being denied a ticket. DK Shivakumar has set the target for Savadi, to secure victory in the Belgaum, Chikkodi, and Vijayapur Lok Sabha seats.

Similarly, Kharge is pushing for Baburao Chinchansur to win the Kalaburgi seat. This decision is influenced by the presence of crucial Koli and Kabbaliga community votes in Kalaburgi.

To send a message that Congress will not rely on Lingayat leaders from the BJP, the seat left vacant by R. Shankar has been assigned to Jagadish Shettar. The fate of this strategy may be clear by 2024, but the fate of BJP leaders who left in a huff to join Congress is almost clear – to languish in no man’s land!

'Cooper' Communist, 'Dabangg' divorce and more



FACE OFF

Trust Congress activists for scripting the best political jokes. Following the arrest of KPCC president K Sudhakaran, after getting embroiled in a bribery row, Congress took out protest marches across the state.

They blocked roads bringing hardship to the public. One group of protesters, who had blocked the National Highway at Harippad, saw a police pilot jeep accompanying a state government car.

Assuming that the police were escorting a minister of the LDF ministry, they immediately pounced in front of the car. They stood in front of the car shouting slogans. Some of them demanded the ``minister’’ to step out and explain why Sudhakaran was arrested.

At this juncture, the occupant of the car turned the cabin lights on. To the shock and surprise of protesters, they realized that the passenger in the state car was none other than their leader of opposition V D Satheesan,

Embarrassed activists were taken aback. Sensing their plight, Satheesan stepped out of the car and spoke to the cadres. Harippad incidentally is the hometown of former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, who is a persona non grata for Satheesan. That the incident happened in Harippad may be a pure coincidence.

From punctured dreams to 'kushti and dosti'



NAAN READY

The song ''Naan Redi'' (I’m ready) from the film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring actor Vijay, has lyrics that confirm actor Vijay's entry into politics; a long-awaited move.

Vijay Fans’ Associations are more active than ever before to organize youth meetings. This many see as a precursor to the imminent announcement. The actor is also talking politics at these meetings.

At a recent meeting, organized to felicitate top rankers of Class 10 and 12 examinations, Vijay urged them to read more about Ambedkar, Periyar and Kamaraj. "You are the voters of tomorrow who will choose new leaders. But please don’t be lured by money power. None of you should take money and vote," he said.

Mainstream political parties will never take Vijay lightly. In 2021, his fans’ associations won 115 out of 169 seats they contested. Interestingly, they all were independent candidates representing Dalit communities.

No wonder, Thol. Thiurmavalavan, leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is criticizing Vijay. Grapevine has it that Vijay will take a plunge in the 2026 Assembly election and he will be a formidable force to reckon with.

Forgotten Rs 2000 crore promise and more



THOSE 30 MINUTES…

A recent meeting between two Congress stalwarts has set butterflies in the stomach of a young leader who has been doing everything to pilot a change in the party.

But following the half-an-hour meeting between the biggest leader of Rajasthan and a very senior from Delhi, who monitors the state, speculations are that all opposing movements will soon crash land.

Though no details about the meeting have emerged, the senior leader in the state looks more confident than ever while the young Turk is running helter-skelter. The coming 30 days will reveal what was strategized at the 30-minute meeting.

Minister's haunted bungalow, Delhi Files and more