From the India Gate: From punctured dreams to 'kushti and dosti'

PUNCTURED DREAMS

The Karnataka election results have punctured Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's dream of driving the BRS car to the Capital.

Showcasing himself as a possible national alternative, KCR had convened many meetings mooting the possibility of a non-Congress, non-BJP front with a view to cementing his position. But with Congress reclaiming its pole position, KCR’s ambition has suffered a breakdown.

The presence of many non-BJP chief ministers at the swearing-in ceremony indirectly endorses the prominence that Congress has gained post Karnataka win.

One political formula that KCR tried in his lab was to foster an alliance with H D Kumaraswamy hoping that the latter would turn out to be a king-maker in the eventuality of a hung assembly. But with the sweeping victory made by Congress, which happens to be the opposition party in Telangana alongside BJP, KCR cannot take the 'Hand' that easily. No wonder he was also not on the list of invitees at Siddaramaiah's swearing-in.

NAIL BITING FINISH

The last few minutes of counting of votes in Karnataka had much suspense like the final over of a high-voltage T20 match. High drama was witnessed in the Jayanagara constituency.

Congress's Sowmya Reddy was declared the winner by a margin of 150 votes against BJP's CK Rama Murthy. Even as Congress workers began celebrating, the BJP demanded recounting. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya entered the counting booth and demanded recounting.

Soon Election Commission officials agreed to their demand on the condition that no BJP leader should remain inside the counting station.

Recounting saw Rama Murthy inching ahead of Sowmya Reddy by 17 votes. Now it was Congress' turn to demand one more round of recounting only to watch Rama Murthy being declared as winner by a wafer-thin margin of 16 votes.

The only consolation to Sowmya's family was the victory of her father Ramalinga Reddy from the neighbouring BTM layout Constituency. There were a few other candidates in Karnataka who won the elections by slender margins.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, son of former CM late Gundu Rao, won against BJP's Saptagiri Gowda by 105 votes in Gandhinagar. Postal votes saved Congress’ sitting MLA Raju Gowda posting a win against BJP's Jeevaraj with a margin of 201 votes in the Sringeri Assembly Constituency of Chikkamagaluru.

MEEK ROARS

The 'Karnataka Singham' (Lion of Karnataka) has lost his roar. Though he is the state chief of BJP in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, this leader was given considerable responsibility during the Karnataka elections.

But his utter disregard for senior leaders and interventions in ticket distribution are now being cited as one of the reasons for BJP’s poll debacle. Many senior leaders, in fact, refused to share platforms with him.

Facing the avalanche of flak, this roaring lion has withdrawn like a meek kitten till he regains his political grandeur.

KUSHTI & DOSTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was conspicuous by his absence at the swearing-in of the new Karnataka government. Though he has been portraying himself as an emerging mascot of Opposition unity, Congress leaders decided not to invite him.

Many other non-BJP chief ministers were present. Interestingly, comrade Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja were jostling for space at the inaugural too.

Ironically, when the Left national leaders were holding hands with Congress leaders to attest the opposition unity, Congress-led UDF was staging a protest against the Left Government in Thiruvananthapuram. Both the visuals flashed on TV almost simultaneously reminding many of the Venkaiah Naidu one-liner 'Kerala mein Kushti, Delhi mein Dosti'.

