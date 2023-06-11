From the India Gate: 'Marks'ism in Kerala, desert storm and more

There is a lot that happens behind the scenes in the corridors of power. Opinions, conspiracies, power games and internal wrangling galore in the political space. Asianet News Network's massive ground presence taps into the pulse of politics and bureaucracy across the country.

'MARKS'ISM IN KERALA

The Communist Party (Marxist) is deluged in a tsunami of trolls after two SFI leaders got embroiled in scams. While SFI leader MP Arsho, a prominent face on the campus of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, was declared 'passed' in an examination he never attended, his comrade colleague Vidya went a step further. She managed to work as a guest lecturer in two colleges for two years using a fake certificate from Maharaja’s College.

Maharaja’s College is the capital of SFI in central Kerala. The college principal initially said Arsho had manipulated facts. But within hours he changed his statement twice and gave him a clean chit. But Vidya is facing the music with the police charging case for fabricating documents.

CPM seems to have learnt a lesson from this fiasco. The Party has decided to set an age limit for comrades to become office-bearers. At present, even those in their late twenties are in leadership. Party is now demanding age proof before young comrades want to contest for leadership positions.

GROUPISM ZINDABAD

The Congress may have managed to hammer out a truce accord between its tall leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar in Karnataka. But its party apparatus in Kerala is falling apart. The recent announcement of block-level office-bearers has opened a Pandora’s Box in Kerala.

The Antony group in Kerala, which had become dormant after the retirement of A K Antony and the illness of Oommen Chandy, has woken up to protest against this. Chandy’s Man Friday Benny Behenan openly warned that the A Group will revive all its activities if their slice of the pie is not given.

Prominent leader Ramesh Chennithala has also raised questions on the calibre of Opposition Leader V D Satheesan. In fact, the whole gamut of dissatisfaction simmered in the words of M M Hassan, another dissident leader.

"The KPCC president is a very worried man. He wanted us to give solutions to global warming. Together we discussed why monsoon onset is delayed also," Hassan told the media. His words, of course, sounded like thunder predicting heavy lightning in the party.

DESERT STORM

Dust winds of groupism are blinding Rajasthan Congress’ walk towards elections. AICC has not been able to resolve issues between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and young Turk Sachin Pilot.

All eyes are on the latter who has 'threatened' to launch a new party this month. High command is worried whether he would select June 11 to give the party a shock. Pilot had announced a hunger strike against the party on April 11 and a Jan Sangharsh Yatra on May 11.

Rajasthan is eagerly waiting to see whether Pilot will follow his friend and former party mate Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has become a central minister after joining BJP.

SOUR DREAMS

Rumour mills are working overtime after a recent meeting between AP former chief minister and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and home minister Amit Shah. This meeting, first after Naidu bid adieu to BJP in 2019, is seen by people of both the Telugu states as a possible first step towards a political alliance.

Following an embarrassing drubbing at polls, Naidu has been trying to get closer to BJP leaders at the state and national levels. Naidu also tried to forge an alliance with BJP and its partner Janasena. Pawan Kalyan, leader of Janasena, has openly expressed his interest in forging an alliance with Naidu.

BJP leadership has asked Naidu to prove his strength in the upcoming Telangana polls. Naidu has agreed but is expecting reciprocity. But with BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay opposing the alliance with TDP, the move may be nipped in the bud. Sanjay’s stand has been supported by another senior leader, Nallu Indrasena Reddy. With this, Naidu’s dreams will wither away if not fully supported by BJP national leadership.

