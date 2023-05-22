Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Salman Khan to Sidhu Moose Wala's Manager, Lawrence Bishnoi confesses his top 10 murder targets to NIA

    The jailed gangster reportedly confessed that he operates the gang with extortion money from businessmen. He also divulged details about all his crimes and killings to the NIA.

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    In a confession to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), jailed criminal Lawrence Bishnoi listed his top 10 murder victims, which included actor Salman Khan and the manager of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

    Doctors at Safdarjung hospital give new lease of life to 4-year-old; successfully transfer toes to hand

    He said while he was in prisons in Bharatpur, Faridkot, and other such jails, he extorted crores of rupees from businessmen in Rajasthan. He also extorted money from as many as 10 club owners in Chandigarh, owners of malls in Ambala, liquor businessmen, and sometimes bookies in Delhi and Punjab.

    In December 2022, the jailed gangster made his confessions in front of the central probe agency and divulged his top 10 murder targets.

    Here are the top 10 murder targets of Lawrence Bishnoi:

    Salman Khan - Bollywood actor

    Shagunpreet - Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Manager

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after health deteriorates

    Mandeep Dhaliwal - Lucky Patial's henchman

    Sukhpreet Singh Buddha - Bambiha gang's head

    Rummy Masana - Gounder gang's henchman

    Gurpreet Sekhon - Gounder gang leader

    Bholu shooter, Sunny Lefty, and Anil Lath - the murderers of Vicky Middukhera

    'Its documentary cast slur on India's reputation': Delhi HC issues summons to BBC on defamation suit

    Kaushal Chowdhary - Gangster

    Amit Dagar - Gangster

    Lucky Patial - Gangster

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
