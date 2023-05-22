From Salman Khan to Sidhu Moose Wala's Manager, Lawrence Bishnoi confesses his top 10 murder targets to NIA

The jailed gangster reportedly confessed that he operates the gang with extortion money from businessmen. He also divulged details about all his crimes and killings to the NIA.

In a confession to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), jailed criminal Lawrence Bishnoi listed his top 10 murder victims, which included actor Salman Khan and the manager of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The jailed gangster reportedly confessed that he operates the gang with extortion money from businessmen. He also divulged details about all his crimes and killings to the NIA.

He said while he was in prisons in Bharatpur, Faridkot, and other such jails, he extorted crores of rupees from businessmen in Rajasthan. He also extorted money from as many as 10 club owners in Chandigarh, owners of malls in Ambala, liquor businessmen, and sometimes bookies in Delhi and Punjab.

In December 2022, the jailed gangster made his confessions in front of the central probe agency and divulged his top 10 murder targets.

Here are the top 10 murder targets of Lawrence Bishnoi:

Salman Khan - Bollywood actor

Shagunpreet - Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Manager

Mandeep Dhaliwal - Lucky Patial's henchman

Sukhpreet Singh Buddha - Bambiha gang's head

Rummy Masana - Gounder gang's henchman

Gurpreet Sekhon - Gounder gang leader

Bholu shooter, Sunny Lefty, and Anil Lath - the murderers of Vicky Middukhera

Kaushal Chowdhary - Gangster

Amit Dagar - Gangster

Lucky Patial - Gangster