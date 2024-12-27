From Padma Vibhushan to global recognitions: List of Manmohan Singh's awards, honours and high-profile roles

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India's 13th Prime Minister, passed away at 92, leaving a legacy of economic reforms, inclusive growth, and poverty reduction that transformed India's economy and inspired future generations. Here is a list of his awards and honours.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India's 13th and first Sikh Prime Minister, passed away on December 26 at the age of 92. He was admitted to Delhi AIIMS hospital on Thursday evening and declared dead at 9:51 pm. Singh served as Prime Minister for two terms in the UPA government from 2004 to 2014 and remained a Rajya Sabha member until his retirement in April 2024.

Singh's legacy is marked by his exceptional contributions to India's economic growth and development. He was a renowned economist, academician, and bureaucrat who served in various high-profile roles, including:

- Governor of the Reserve Bank of India

- Secretary of the Finance Ministry

- Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission

- Advisor to the Prime Minister

- Chairman of the University Grants Commission (1987-1990)

National and international honours

Singh received numerous awards and honors for his outstanding contributions, including:

- Padma Vibhushan (1987), India's second-highest civilian honor

- Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Centenary Award (1995)

- Outstanding Parliamentarian Award (2002) from the Indian Parliamentary Group

- Wright Prize for Distinguished Performance Award (1995) and Adam Smith Prize (1996) from St John's College, Cambridge

- Order of King Abdulaziz (2010), Saudi Arabia's second-highest civilian honor

- Order of the Paulownia Flowers (2014), Japan's second-highest civilian honor

Global recognition

Singh's influence extended beyond India, with Forbes Magazine ranking him among the world's most powerful people:

- 19th Most Powerful Person in the World (2011)

- 20th Most Powerful Person in the World (2012)

- 28th Most Powerful Person in the World (2013)

Singh's passing leaves behind a legacy of economic reforms, inclusive growth, and poverty reduction that will continue to inspire future generations.

