From dreams to reality: CM Yogi Adityanath govt's 'Dream Plots' scheme set to revamp Noida hotels

In its ongoing commitment to transform Uttar Pradesh into ‘Uttam Pradesh,’ the Yogi government is focused on developing the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) into a dynamic urban center. In line with Chief Minister Yogi's vision, the Authority has introduced the 'Dream Plots' scheme aimed at facilitating the establishment of hotels in the Noida region.

This initiative paves the way for the construction of both budget and star-category hotels across Noida. Under the scheme, plots will be allocated through an e-auction process in Sectors 93B, 105, 142, and 135. Notably, the reserve prices for these six plots, ranging from 2,000 to 24,000 square meters, have been set between Rs 44.08 crore and Rs 410.70 crore.

Under the 'Dream Plots' scheme, provisions have been made for the allotment of plots to establish budget hotels in Sector 93B, Noida. Applicants can apply for two plots of 2000 square meters under Comm2 and Comm2A in Sector 93B. The reserve price of each plot has been fixed at Rs 44.08 crore.

Additionally, hotel entrepreneurs can also apply for another plot of 2090 square meters under Comm2B under the scheme. The reserve price of this plot has been fixed at Rs 45.61 crore. This scheme will facilitate the development of a total of three budget hotels and three star-category hotels across different sectors.

Under the Dream Plots Scheme, provisions have also been made for the construction of star hotels across three different categories. Hotel entrepreneurs will be able to participate in the e-auction for plot SDC-H-2 in Sector 105, which spans 7,500 square meters, with a reserve price set at Rs 138.18 crore.

Additionally, a plot in Sector 142, identified as plot number 11B, will be available for bidding with an area of 5,200 square meters and a reserve price of Rs 98.83 crore. The largest plot under this scheme is plot H2 in Sector 135, which covers 24,000 square meters and has the highest reserve price at Rs 410.70 crore. These plots will enable hotel entrepreneurs to establish hotels across various star categories, expanding the hospitality infrastructure in Noida.

All the plots offered under the Dream Plots scheme, designated for the construction of budget and star hotels, are situated in prime locations. The roadmap for advancing the scheme will be outlined during a pre-bid meeting scheduled for October 10. Interested applicants can begin submitting their applications online starting from October 17, with the final deadline for submission set for November 9.

