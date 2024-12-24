From Ayodhya to Chitrakoot: Mahakumbh 2025 sparks infrastructure revolution

Recognizing the influx of devotees and tourists expected to visit these locations alongside Prayagraj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed development of essential infrastructure and amenities at these sites.

The grand preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are not confined to Prayagraj alone but are transforming other prominent religious destinations in Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Chitrakoot.

An estimated 40 crore devotees are anticipated to participate in the Maha Kumbh, prompting extensive preparations across these sacred hubs. Efforts are underway to improve basic facilities such as transportation, accommodations, sanitation, clean drinking water, medical services, and security measures.

Special attention is being given to key locations, including the Triveni Sangam area in Prayagraj, the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, and the Kamadgiri Parikrama route in Chitrakoot. Modern amenities are being developed to enhance the experience and comfort of visitors at these sites.

### Rs 65 Crore Proposed for Development of Key Religious Sites in Uttar Pradesh

The Urban Development Department has proposed a budget of approximately Rs 65 crore for enhancing facilities at several religious sites in Uttar Pradesh. This includes Rs 12.41 crore for Ayodhya, Rs 5.25 crore for Ayodhya UPSTDC, Rs 10.87 crore for Mirzapur, Rs 4.85 crore for Chitrakoot, Rs 1.38 crore for Bhadohi, and Rs 28.68 crore for Lucknow.

Proposed amenities include setting up temporary accommodations like tent cities and Swiss cottages for devotees. Temporary kitchens will also be established to ensure food availability. Lighting arrangements will feature decorative electrical setups and mobile generators, while heaters and bonfires will be provided to protect visitors from the cold.

Additional facilities include clean drinking water, temporary and mobile toilets, sanitation manpower, and beautification projects like painting and wall art. Toilet construction will be funded under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), while bonfires and blankets will be arranged through the Revenue Department’s Disaster Relief Management wing.

Lighting will be managed by municipal bodies, and signages will be set up by the Tourism, Information, and Public Works Departments, ensuring an organized and comfortable experience for all visitors.

A special committee will be formed to ensure various arrangements. The committee's purpose will be to make decisions regarding temporary housing, tent cities, and other related matters. It will be headed by the concerned Divisional Commissioner, with the District Magistrate, Police Commissioner/Superintendent of Police, Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer, representatives from relevant bodies, and officials nominated by UPSTDC Lucknow as its members.

The committee will evaluate the necessity, feasibility, and estimates of the projects and select the executing agency. UPSTDC has been designated as the executing agency for tent and kitchen arrangements. The committee will prepare a proposal with clear recommendations, which will be submitted through the Kumbh Mela Officer.

The final approval will be sought in a meeting of the top committee, and after approval, funds will be allocated from the Mahakumbh budget.

