French Author Hervé Juvin calls Mahakumbh a blessing, celebrates the world’s largest gathering

Mahakumbh 2025 hosts global dialogues on nature, conservation, and human progress. Experts highlight its role in promoting environmental awareness and showcasing Sanatan Dharma's wisdom.

Published: Feb 23, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

Mahakumbh 2025 is not just the largest gathering in human history but also a dynamic platform for global discussions on nature, environmental conservation, and human progress. The Global Kumbh Summit, hosted within the Mahakumbh Mela premises, has united intellectuals from across the world, fostering dialogues aimed at the collective welfare of humanity.

French author and former UN parliamentarian Hervé Juvin shared his profound thoughts on Mahakumbh. He emphasized that this grand gathering significantly contributes to nature, air, water, and space, as well as human values and the protection of the Earth. 

Another French tourist, Dominique, described her experience of Mahakumbh as a moment of cosmic harmony, calling it unforgettable. Mohan Vilas Das, a representative of Govardhan Eco Village, stressed that the world can learn valuable lessons from Sanatan Dharma, particularly in tackling environmental challenges, and Mahakumbh plays a vital role in this direction.


Invited to Mahakumbh 2025 by the India Foundation, French author and former UN parliamentarian Hervé Juvin, who is also the president of the International Localist Movement, highlighted the deep connection between humanity and nature. He stated that air, water, space, and the natural environment teach us how to live a better life, and Mahakumbh is a reflection of this philosophy.

He emphasized that every moment at this grand gathering is special, and its positivity should resonate worldwide. He noted that discussions at Mahakumbh focus on vital aspects of humanity, including development, progress, and sustainability.

Environmental conservation is also a key focus, he said. He stressed that life should be lived with joy, and nothing brings greater happiness than the beauty of nature. To experience true fulfillment, humanity must reconnect with nature and take active steps to support and protect it.

French tourist Dominique described attending Mahakumbh as the greatest moment of her life, calling it an extraordinary, unimaginable, and unparalleled experience. Absorbing the essence of cosmic harmony, she found the event to be a profound realization. 

She believes Mahakumbh plays a vital role in human welfare, both personally and socially, as millions of devotees gathering here not only reflect the beauty of faith but also symbolize unity.

Mohan Vilas Das from Govardhan Eco Village, Palghar, Mumbai, highlighted the profound wisdom of Sanatan Dharma in tackling environmental challenges. He emphasized that Mahakumbh serves as a vital platform for spreading these teachings to the world. 

He emphasized that India can lead the world in adopting sustainable solutions to environmental challenges. Indian culture inherently respects and worships nature, fostering both reverence and protection of the environment. This principle, deeply rooted in Sanatan Vedic traditions, is being showcased at Mahakumbh, allowing the global community to witness and embrace this profound philosophy.

