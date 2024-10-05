Uttarakhand: Bus carrying wedding guests falls into 200-foot-deep gorge in Pauri; 30 feared dead

A joyful wedding celebration turned into a devastating tragedy in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district when a bus carrying wedding guests plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge late on Friday night. According to a report by ABP, at least 25 to 30 people may have lost their lives in the horrific accident, though the official death toll is yet to be confirmed. The bus, traveling from Laldhang in Haridwar to Bironkhal village in Pauri, was teeming with about 40 to 50 wedding guests when it met with disaster.

As the news of the tragedy spread, Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri rushed to the scene but was met with the anguish and anger of the villagers, reeling from the loss of their loved ones.

The accident occurred around 8 pm near Simandi village, just two kilometers from the bride’s home. It is believed that the bus driver lost control, sending the vehicle hurtling into the gorge. Terrified guests screamed for help as the bus spiraled downward, prompting residents from nearby villages to race to the scene.

The local police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), immediately launched a rescue operation. Survivors were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

