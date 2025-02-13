Former Norwegian Minister Eric Solheim calls Mahakumbh 2025 a ‘once-in-a-lifetime experience’

Former Norwegian Minister Erik Solheim visited Mahakumbh 2025 and was awestruck by the scale and significance of the event. He called it the largest spiritual and human gathering in history, highlighting the influx of over 400 million devotees and people of different faiths from around the world.

Published: Feb 13, 2025, 11:29 AM IST

The Yogi government’s commitment to making Mahakumbh 2025 a grand and divine spectacle has elevated the event to a global phenomenon. People from around the world are flocking to Prayagraj to witness and experience the grandeur of this spiritual gathering.

Among the international dignitaries attending the event, Erik Solheim, former Norwegian Minister for Climate and Environment, visited Mahakumbh and was left in awe. Describing the event as “unparalleled and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he praised the scale and significance of the gathering.

Solheim called Mahakumbh not just the largest spiritual event in the world but also the biggest human congregation in history. Expressing his admiration, he stated, "Nothing of this magnitude has ever happened anywhere—not in America, Europe, China, or any other part of the world."

Eric Solheim, shared his awe-inspiring experience at Mahakumbh 2025, stating that over 400 million devotees have already taken a holy dip in the sacred waters. He highlighted that people from all over the world are coming not only to seek divine blessings but also for a spiritual and emotional journey, to strengthen friendships, and to celebrate with their families.

Describing his visit as a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Solheim said, "It was an unforgettable moment for me, and I feel truly happy to have been part of this grand event."

He further noted that due to strong security, cleanliness, efficient traffic management, and digital services, Mahakumbh is attracting not just millions of Hindus but people of different faiths from across the world. 

He praised the Yogi government for showcasing Indian culture and spirituality on a global platform, making Mahakumbh a unique blend of faith, devotion, and discipline that continues to inspire visitors worldwide.

