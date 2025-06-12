Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was confirmed dead in the Air India AI171 crash in Ahmedabad. He was flying to London. A selfie with him taken moments before takeoff has gone viral.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has been confirmed dead in the Air India Flight AI171 crash that occurred shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

Gujarat BJP President CR Patil confirmed the death of Rupani, saying, "Our respected Ex CM Vijay Rupani was on the flight. Tragically, Vijay Rupani is among the victims of this accident. May his soul rest in peace."

The tragic crash of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for London Gatwick, has claimed several lives. Among the 242 passengers and crew on board, Vijay Rupani was travelling in business class (Z category), reportedly en route to London to meet his wife Anjali and daughter. He was expected to return with them later this month.

Last photo with Rupani before takeoff emerges

A haunting image of a passenger taking a selfie with Vijay Rupani just moments before takeoff has now surfaced on social media, adding to the growing sense of loss.

Additionally, a boarding pass bearing his full name, 'Vijay Ramniklal Rupani', and seat details from AI171 has gone viral.

Multiple news reports and BJP leaders, including Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, earlier confirmed Rupani was scheduled to fly to London on AI171. Chudasama, visibly shaken, told reporters, "He was on the flight. We are heading to the Civil Hospital now to check on details."

Rupani’s political journey

Vijay Rupani was born in 1956 in Yangon, Myanmar, and later moved to Rajkot with his family amid political instability in Burma. He entered Gujarat politics through the BJP and served as Chief Minister from August 7, 2016, to September 11, 2021, after succeeding Anandiben Patel.

Rupani was re-elected in 2017 from Rajkot West and led the Gujarat government alongside Deputy CM Nitin Patel until his resignation in 2021. He was widely known for his administrative acumen and calm demeanour.

Nation mourns as tributes pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. PM Modi has directed Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to oversee rescue and coordination operations in Ahmedabad.

Senior BJP leaders and citizens across Gujarat have expressed their condolences, describing Rupani’s death as a monumental loss for the state and the country.

Mayday call, steep drop before crash

Air India’s AI171 departed at 1:39 pm IST. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft issued a “Mayday” call, indicating a severe emergency. It climbed to only 625 feet before beginning an uncontrolled descent and crashing in a residential area near the BJ Medical College campus.

According to Flightradar24 data, the aircraft descended at a vertical rate of -475 feet per minute before vanishing from radar. Smoke plumes and debris confirmed the impact just outside the airport's boundary.

Investigation underway into cause

Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), along with Boeing’s technical team and aviation investigators, are examining the aircraft’s black box, maintenance records, and pilot communication logs.

Early reports suggest the plane struggled to gain altitude and may have experienced a sudden mechanical failure. Eyewitnesses say the aircraft veered unnaturally before the crash.