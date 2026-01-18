Former CPI(M) MLA S Rajendran joined the BJP in Kerala ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Meanwhile, PM Modi is set to launch the NDA's poll campaign in Madurantakam on January 23, aiming to oust the ruling DMK.

Former CPI(M) MLA S Rajendran Joins BJP

Former CPI(M) MLA from Devikulam, S Rajendran, on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that his decision was made "without any conditions" and that he has "no desire to contest elections." Announcing his decision, Rajendran told reporters, "I have joined the BJP without any conditions. I have no desire to contest elections. I came to the BJP office alone and did not invite anyone else to join the party. I have been assured that the issues I raised will be addressed. The BJP will decide on all other matters."

NDA Gears Up for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Rajendran, who previously represented the Devikulam constituency as a CPI(M) MLA, joined the BJP ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scheduled in the first half of this year. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch their assembly election campaign of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Madurantakam, in Chengalpattu district, on January 23.

Addressing reporters at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam in T Nagar, Nagendran said the Prime Minister will address a public meeting in the afternoon, marking the first campaign rally of the NDA with a call to "send the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) back home." "On January 23, the Prime Minister will come to Madurai to inaugurate the NDA programme. The main objective is that the DMK will go out and the NDA will come in the Assembly. That's the main cause," Nagendran told reporters.

He said clarity on whether TTV Dhinakaran will join the alliance and whether the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) will come on board will emerge on January 23. Leaders of parties that are part of the NDA alliance will also share the stage during the campaign launch, he added.

The AIADMK-led NDA is aiming to reclaim power in Tamil Nadu after losing the 2021 Assembly elections. Despite a subdued performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK has renewed its alliance with the BJP after previously severing ties in 2023. Furthermore, the ruling DMK is seeking to retain power in the state, entering the electoral contest with confidence following its strong showing in the 2024 parliamentary elections. (ANI)