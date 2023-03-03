Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital, condition stable; check details

Earlier in the month of January, the 76-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital for treatment of viral respiratory infection.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Earlier in the month of January, the 76-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital for treatment of viral respiratory infection.

DS Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, "on account of fever".

"Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," the bulletin added.

This is for the second time in 2023 that Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalised. Earlier in January, she was admitted to Delhi’s hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.

"Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson, UPA has been admitted to our hospital today. She has been admitted in the Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr. Arup Basu and his team. Mrs. Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection," Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the hospital's board of management, had said.

It is reportedly said that the former Congress President had been unwell for a while in January which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra together.