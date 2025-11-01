PM Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended warm wishes to several states and UTs on their Formation Day. Kharge highlighted India's diversity, while Modi praised Chhattisgarh's development and Kerala's global contributions.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of several States and Union Territories on their Formation Day, emphasising that India's greatest strength lies in its diversity.

Kharge on India's 'Remarkable Diversity'

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Warm wishes on the Formation Day of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. India's true strength lies in its remarkable diversity. May each of these States and Union Territories continue to flourish with peace, prosperity, and boundless growth." Warm wishes on the Formation Day of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. India’s true strength lies in its remarkable diversity. May each of these… pic.twitter.com/tK9FiccuaL — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 1, 2025

November 1 marks the Formation Day for several Indian States and Union Territories, commemorating their reorganisation and establishment over the decades. States such as Karnataka, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh were formed on this day in 1956, while Chhattisgarh came into existence in 2000 after being carved out of Madhya Pradesh. Puducherry celebrates its Liberation Day on November 1, marking its de facto transfer from French to Indian administration in 1954.

PM Modi Greets Chhattisgarh and Kerala

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh and Kerala on the occasion of their Formation Day.

Hails Chhattisgarh's Progress

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister hailed the spirit and progress, stating that the state has shown unmatched development. He further credited the people of the state, saying their hard work and dedication will ensure the state continues to grow. "Heartiest greetings to all my brothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh on the 25th anniversary of the state's foundation day. This state, dedicated to nature and culture, is today engaged in setting ever-new benchmarks of progress. Many areas here, once affected by Naxalism, are now competing in development. I am confident that with the dedication and enterprise of the hardworking and skilled people here, our state will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a developed India," PM Modi said.

Praises Kerala's Global Excellence

In a separate post, the Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to the people of Kerala on the occasion of Kerala Piravi, marking the state's formation on November 1, 1956. "Warm wishes on Kerala Piravi! This is a state whose people have been excelling in diverse sectors globally and have distinguished themselves for their creativity as well as innovation. The state's scenic landscapes and centuries-old heritage reflect India's vibrant cultural grandeur. May the people of Kerala always be blessed with good health and success," PM Modi wrote.

(ANI)