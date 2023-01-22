Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    For the first time, NCB to showcase tableau on Kartavya Path during Republic Day Parade 2023

    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 8:06 PM IST

    The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) would showcase a tableau for the first time at the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2023, with a universal message of saying no to drugs, confirmed a top official on Sunday, January 22, 2023. 

    When the NCB tableau rolls down the Kartavya Path, it will be accompanied by some of its staff and two members of its canine team. The NCB, India's central body for drug law enforcement, comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. 

    NCB's Deputy Director General Monika Batra said, "As per my knowledge, NCB's tableau will be showcased for the first time in a Republic Day parade in Delhi. We are very much excited and proud to be part of it."

    Additionally, she said, "Our tableau has the message 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' mounted on top, and a group of individuals standing in front of it, dressed in various Indian costumes and putting their arms out, with a banner placed below containing the line 'Together We Can Do It.'"

    The people from various ethnic backgrounds are meant to show that "we can keep our country secure from the drug menace," she added.

    The front of the NCB float features a fibre installation showing a symbolic 'no' gesture with hands crossed.

    "The crossed hands mean that we oppose drugs. In addition, the intelligence and technology we use to identify narcotics will be displayed," Batra added. 

    German Shepherds 'Limbo' and 'Jelly' will be among the NCB's canine members accompanying its tableau. Elaborating about the German Shepherds, their handler said, "'Limbo' is four-year-old, and 'Jelly' is five-year-old. They previously helped in the detection of drug consignments."

    In the Republic Day parade, there will be 23 tableaux, 17 from states and union territories and six from other ministries and departments, showcasing India's varied cultural history and economic and social advancement, said Defence Ministry officials on Sunday, January 22, 2023. 

    Among the Union ministries and central government agencies, the Ministry of Home Affairs will exhibit two tableaux, each by the NCB and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The Ministries of Agriculture, Tribal Affairs, Culture, and the Central Public Works Department, which falls under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will exhibit one each.

    A preview of many of the tableaux, some still being built or finished, was staged in the city's Rashtriya Rangshala Camp.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2023, 8:06 PM IST
