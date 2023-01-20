Republic Day 2023: Indian Navy tableau to showcase Make in India and 'Nari Shakti'

The tableau endeavours to highlight the Indian Navy’s sustained focus on 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' initiatives towards being future-proof and maintaining combat readiness in service of the nation.

Make in India, and 'Nari Shakti' are dominant themes of the Indian Navy tableau for the Republic Day 2023 Parade. The tableau endeavours to highlight the Indian Navy’s sustained focus on 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' initiatives towards being future-proof and maintaining combat readiness in service of the nation.

The tableau is designed to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Indian Navy and highlights key indigenously designed and built inductions under 'Aatma NirbharBharat’.

The forward part of the tableau (on the tractor) showcases a woman aircrew of Dornier aircraft (flying overhead), highlighting an all-women crew of a surveillance sortie undertaken last year. Videos of the unveiling of the new Naval ensign and the new Navy song 'Hum hain tayyar' are being streamed on LED screens.

The main section of the tableau (on the trailer) illustrates the 'Make in India' initiatives of the Navy. A model of the new indigenous Nilgiri class ship with a Dhruv helicopter deploying marine commandos takes centre stage. On the sides of the main section, cut-out models of indigenous Kalvari Class submarines are depicted.

In the rear section of the tableau, three models of autonomous unmanned systems being developed indigenously under the IDEX-Sprint Challenge are displayed.

The Indian Navy aims to induct at least 75 technology/products as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the sprint initiative during the Naval Innovation and Indignation Organisation Seminar on 18 July 2022. These products are being developed under the innovation for defence excellence scheme of the Ministry of Defence and Technology Development Acceleration Cell of the Indian Navy.