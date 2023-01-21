Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: Agniveers to be part of Naval marching contingent at parade?

    According to sources, 5-6 Agniveers, including women, have been practising as part of the Indian Navy marching contingent on the Kartavaya path. 

    Jan 21, 2023

    In a major development, a group of Agniveers (Navy) will likely participate in the Republic Day parade on Kartavaya Path in the national capital on January 26.

    However, the Indian Navy has not yet confirmed the development. According to sources, 5-6 Agniveers, including women, have been practising as part of the Indian Navy marching contingent on the Kartavaya path. 

    The naval contingent, comprising 144 young naval personnel, will participate in the Republic Day 2023 Parade. The contingent will be led by Lieutenant Commander Disha Amrith. She is a  Dornier aircraft pilot. 

    A total of 270 women Agniveers have joined the Navy after the scheme (Agnipath) was announced in June last year.

    To recall, the Narendra Modi government had introduced the Agnipath recruitment scheme seeking to recruit over 40,000 Agniveers for the Indian Armed Forces. Today, around 19,000 youth have been selected under the Scheme and are currently undergoing training in the centres across India.

    The naval training of 3000 Agniveers, which included 341 women, began in November 2022 at the Sailor Training Establishment at INS Chilka, Odisha.

    The Agniveers are to undergo training for six months, after which they are to be recruited for a period of three-and-a-half years. At the end of the training phase, they would be offered a skill gained certificated. Besides, additional credit points will be provided to the Agniveers to ensure that they are able to pursue higher education. 

    After completing their four-year term, around 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained based on their merit. The remaining 75 per cent of the trained youths would receive a package termed 'Seva Nidhi'.

