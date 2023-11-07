Folklore chairman clarifies on minister's controversial remarks on Aadimam Exhibition at Keraleeyam

The Aadimam Living Museum was created by the Kerala Folklore Academy and is located at Kanakakunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram. The Chairman of the Folklore Academy, OS Unnikrishnan, emphasized that critics should personally visit the exhibition to understand its artistic nature and refrain from spreading false propaganda.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Chairman of the Folklore Academy, OS Unnikrishnan, addressed the controversy surrounding the primitive Aadimam exhibition in Kerala in a video posted on Facebook. He emphasized that critics should personally visit the exhibition to understand its artistic nature and refrain from spreading false propaganda. Unnikrishnan expressed his willingness to correct any mistakes if they are pointed out and urged people not to criticize the exhibition without knowing the facts.

Unnikrishnan clarified that the Adivasis were not objects of display at the exhibition; rather, their art performances were presented as a means to convey their history and way of life in the past. He assured that any errors would be rectified and urged individuals not to misrepresent the exhibition by sharing photos inappropriately. He stated that he would accept responsibility and issue an apology if deemed necessary.

Meanwhile, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes K Radhakrishnan also shared his personal opinion, asserting that Adivasis should not be showcased, and suggested that the Folklore Academy should apologize if any mistakes were made. He mentioned that the exhibition featured a variety of departments, including a food display with strong participation. The minister noted the successful sale of tribal medicine and forest products.

The controversy arose in response to the tribal exhibition at Kanakakunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram, and these statements were made in the midst of the situation. The seven-day long Kerala celebration will end today.

What is Aadimam Museum

The Aadimam Living Museum, created by the Kerala Folklore Academy and located at Kanakakunnu Palace, is a special exhibition that lets you explore the world of tribal life. You'll see traditional huts of different indigenous groups like Kaani, Mannan, Paliyar, Mavilar, and Uralis, along with their unique art forms connected to their way of life.

The exhibition highlights various tribal arts, including Chaat Song, Paliya Dance, Kumbha Dance, Eruthu Kali, Mangalam Kali, Mannan Koothu, Vattakali, as well as ritualistic art forms like Theyyam, Mudiyettu, Padayani, Sarpam Paattu, and Poothanum Thirayum, all shown in their original settings. This exhibition aims to preserve and present the cultural heritage of these indigenous communities, offering insights into their traditions and artistic expressions.