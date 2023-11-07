Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Folklore chairman clarifies on minister's controversial remarks on Aadimam Exhibition at Keraleeyam

    The Aadimam Living Museum was created by the Kerala Folklore Academy and is located at Kanakakunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram. The Chairman of the Folklore Academy, OS Unnikrishnan, emphasized that critics should personally visit the exhibition to understand its artistic nature and refrain from spreading false propaganda.

     

    Folklore chairman clarifies on minister's controversial remarks on Aadimam Exhibition at Keraleeyam rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Chairman of the Folklore Academy, OS Unnikrishnan, addressed the controversy surrounding the primitive Aadimam exhibition in Kerala in a video posted on Facebook. He emphasized that critics should personally visit the exhibition to understand its artistic nature and refrain from spreading false propaganda. Unnikrishnan expressed his willingness to correct any mistakes if they are pointed out and urged people not to criticize the exhibition without knowing the facts.

    Unnikrishnan clarified that the Adivasis were not objects of display at the exhibition; rather, their art performances were presented as a means to convey their history and way of life in the past. He assured that any errors would be rectified and urged individuals not to misrepresent the exhibition by sharing photos inappropriately. He stated that he would accept responsibility and issue an apology if deemed necessary.

    Meanwhile, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes K Radhakrishnan also shared his personal opinion, asserting that Adivasis should not be showcased, and suggested that the Folklore Academy should apologize if any mistakes were made. He mentioned that the exhibition featured a variety of departments, including a food display with strong participation. The minister noted the successful sale of tribal medicine and forest products.

    The controversy arose in response to the tribal exhibition at Kanakakunnu Palace in Thiruvananthapuram, and these statements were made in the midst of the situation. The seven-day long Kerala celebration will end today.

    What is Aadimam Museum

    The Aadimam Living Museum, created by the Kerala Folklore Academy and located at Kanakakunnu Palace, is a special exhibition that lets you explore the world of tribal life. You'll see traditional huts of different indigenous groups like Kaani, Mannan, Paliyar, Mavilar, and Uralis, along with their unique art forms connected to their way of life.

    The exhibition highlights various tribal arts, including Chaat Song, Paliya Dance, Kumbha Dance, Eruthu Kali, Mangalam Kali, Mannan Koothu, Vattakali, as well as ritualistic art forms like Theyyam, Mudiyettu, Padayani, Sarpam Paattu, and Poothanum Thirayum, all shown in their original settings. This exhibition aims to preserve and present the cultural heritage of these indigenous communities, offering insights into their traditions and artistic expressions.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court's firecracker regulations extend to nationwide, not limited to Delhi; check details AJR

    Supreme Court's firecracker regulations extend to nationwide, not limited to Delhi; check details

    Visitors restricted from Delhi, Punjab airports amidst Air India threat AJR

    Visitors restricted from Delhi, Punjab airports amidst Air India threat

    DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for violation of Civil Aviation Requirements gcw

    DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for violation of Civil Aviation Requirements

    Kerala HC overturns order to raid religious places to seize crackers; upholds ban on bursting at odd hours anr

    Kerala HC overturns order to raid religious places to seize crackers; upholds ban on bursting at odd hours

    Bihar latest caste survey data reveals 33% of OBCs, 42% of SCs are living in poverty AJR

    Bihar's latest caste survey data reveals 33% of OBCs, 42% of SCs are living in poverty

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court's firecracker regulations extend to nationwide, not limited to Delhi; check details AJR

    Supreme Court's firecracker regulations extend to nationwide, not limited to Delhi; check details

    cricket Ibrahim Zadran creates history by becoming first Afghanistan player to score a century in World Cup (WATCH) osf

    Ibrahim Zadran creates history by becoming first Afghanistan player to score a century in World Cup (WATCH)

    Visitors restricted from Delhi, Punjab airports amidst Air India threat AJR

    Visitors restricted from Delhi, Punjab airports amidst Air India threat

    WhatsApp to soon allow Channel admins to share polls Reports gcw

    WhatsApp to soon allow Channel admins to share polls: Reports

    Football Sunil Chhetri embraces 'bonus period' of career; yet to decide on retirement osf

    Sunil Chhetri embraces 'bonus period' of career; yet to decide on retirement

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon