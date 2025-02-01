FM Nirmala Sitharaman invokes Telugu poet Gurajada Apparao in her Budget speech (WATCH)

Gurajada Apparao, whose famous line “Desamante matti kaadoyi, Desamante manushuloyi” (A country is not just land, but its people) was referenced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech on Saturday, was an eminent writer and a pioneer of colloquial Telugu literature during the pre-independence era.

Gurajada Apparao, whose famous line “Desamante matti kaadoyi, Desamante manushuloyi” (A country is not just land, but its people) was referenced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech on Saturday, was an eminent writer and a pioneer of colloquial Telugu literature during the pre-independence era.

Born in 1862 in Andhra Pradesh, he wrote the famous drama 'Kanya Sulkam,' a remarkable play on evil traditions of child marriages in those days.

He worked as a Lecturer at M.R. College, Vizianagaram. Kanyasulkam, his masterpiece, was adapted into a 1955 movie in which NT Rama Rao, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, played the lead role.

According to the Vizianagaram District official website, he died on November 30, 1915, and the house where he resided is located adjacent to Vizianagaram Fort.

