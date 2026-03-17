Telangana Police are searching for four bikers who robbed two AC mechanics of ₹1 crore in Kukatpally. The robbers used chilli powder. Separately, Hyderabad Police warned citizens about cyber frauds related to fake gas connection KYC updates.

Hunt for bikers who snatched ₹1 crore in Kukatpally

Telangana Police on Tuesday said they have launched a hunt for four unidentified bike-borne persons who allegedly snatched a gold drop carton box with ₹1 crore cash from two AC mechanics in Kukatpally who were travelling on a two-wheeler. The robbers escaped on their bikes, according to police who said they have formed four teams to crack the case.

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According to the Kukatpally Police offical," A robbery incident has been reported near Pillar No. 837, Kukatpally. Yesterday at about 9:40 PM, two people, namely Md. Khusru, aged 42 years, AC Mechanic, resident of Bahadurpura and Md. Azeemuddin, aged 38 years, an AC Mechanic, resident of Bahadurpura, were proceeding on a scooty. When they reached near Pillar No. 837, four unknown persons came on bikes, threw chilli powder on them, robbed a Gold Drop carton box containing cash of 1 crore rupees, and fled away from the spot on their bikes. Four teams are working on this case."

Police warn against cyber frauds via KYC updates

Earlier, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar had warned the public to be vigilant against the latest cyber frauds being orchestrated under the guise of gas connection KYC updates and emergency gas bookings. He expressed deep concern that cybercriminals are exploiting gas cylinder shortages to siphon off money from the bank accounts of innocent people.

He made it clear that clicking on unverified links received via WhatsApp or SMS asking for KYC updates, and installing APK files sent by fraudsters on mobile phones, is highly dangerous.

He explained that simply downloading these seemingly small apps hands over complete control of the mobile device to the criminals. As a result, bank OTPs and confidential messages received on the phone are directly intercepted by the cybercriminals.

Recent scam example cited

Citing a recent incident in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra as a prime example, he explained: "Posing as representatives of a reputed gas company, cybercriminals called two women. Convincing them to update their gas connection details and KYC immediately, they sent an APK file via WhatsApp. They instructed the women to download the file and fill out the form inside. As soon as the women installed the app and entered their details as instructed, a staggering amount of four lakh rupees vanished from their bank accounts."

He advised the public to be extremely cautious regarding such scams. (ANI)